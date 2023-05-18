Street party included: They like listening to music when it’s loud

According to Hentschel, both old and young residents of the Leuben campus are involved in the organization of the Dixieland festival. “In our workshop work, we are strongly geared towards services. Our residents work in the catering trade, in the garden and in the laundry,” explains Hentschel. The “Luby-Service” also offers its culinary service in everyday life in the cultural powerhouse for the state operetta and the TJG. “The restaurateurs in particular are in demand here today, but everyone helps as they can.” In fact: while Carolin Hentschel is explaining the concept, residents who work at the gastro stands, law enforcement officers, gardeners pass by. Everyone is involved. Many know each other. Everyone seems to be just right in their place.

While the next journalists are demanding the speaker’s attention, Erik and his buddy pull away and push towards the stage. “We like Dixieland very much, it’s great here,” explains the resident of the “Im Wiesengrund” house of the Meißen Lebenshilfe. “I’m here for the first time, a great concert, we traveled all the way from Meissen by bus.”

He doesn’t get any further, his buddy hooks his arm and wants to be in front of the camera too. “You have to ask Gabi, too,” he calls out. “The Gabi.” He jumps out of the picture again and fetches the supervisor, the group’s reference person and the good soul. “It’s a highlight. We experience togetherness, have fun and have a lot of fun. We don’t just work, we also do something together – after work,” explains social worker Gabi and is assailed by euphoric residents.