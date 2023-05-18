Street party included: They like listening to music when it’s loud

Young and old join in the festivities
According to Hentschel, both old and young residents of the Leuben campus are involved in the organization of the Dixieland festival. “In our workshop work, we are strongly geared towards services. Our residents work in the catering trade, in the garden and in the laundry,” explains Hentschel. The “Luby-Service” also offers its culinary service in everyday life in the cultural powerhouse for the state operetta and the TJG. “The restaurateurs in particular are in demand here today, but everyone helps as they can.” In fact: while Carolin Hentschel is explaining the concept, residents who work at the gastro stands, law enforcement officers, gardeners pass by. Everyone is involved. Many know each other. Everyone seems to be just right in their place.
Under the spell of Dixieland
While the next journalists are demanding the speaker’s attention, Erik and his buddy pull away and push towards the stage. “We like Dixieland very much, it’s great here,” explains the resident of the “Im Wiesengrund” house of the Meißen Lebenshilfe. “I’m here for the first time, a great concert, we traveled all the way from Meissen by bus.”
He doesn’t get any further, his buddy hooks his arm and wants to be in front of the camera too. “You have to ask Gabi, too,” he calls out. “The Gabi.” He jumps out of the picture again and fetches the supervisor, the group’s reference person and the good soul. “It’s a highlight. We experience togetherness, have fun and have a lot of fun. We don’t just work, we also do something together – after work,” explains social worker Gabi and is assailed by euphoric residents.
Exuberant in front of the stage
Directly in front of the stage, Christin from Hohndorf dances exuberantly from left to right and back across the square. Mirko dances around her. “We like music. It’s very beautiful,” he explains. In no time at all, other concert guests surrounded the journalists, everyone wanted to talk first. Everyone rocks their bodies. Supervisor Stefanie Götting squeezes in between her protégés. “We want to offer our residents something different,” she explains. “They also enjoy the change from everyday life.” Everyone nods, the trumpet pulls the notes further up. The climax is approaching. Would you like a photo? Naturally! In just 30 seconds everyone is there. Exuberant, happy. In the middle of a live concert.