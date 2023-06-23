Streets of San Salvador were flooded by a tropical wave

The movement of a tropical wave over El Salvador on Thursday afternoon left flooding and waterlogging in several areas of San Salvador.

Relief bodies reported several flooded streets in the capital, these being Diagonal Universitaria and 25a. West Street; the 49th North Avenue and 1a. West Street; Diagonal Héctor Silva from the Medical Colony; various sections of Venezuela Boulevard due to the accumulation of water; the 5th North Avenue and 13a. West Street of San Salvador.

The streets around the capital’s government center were flooded due to heavy rains, as was 25 South Avenue, next to Parque Cuscatlán.

On the other hand, flooding was also reported in the Costa Rica neighborhood and in the Plaza El Trovador sector, the latter confirmed by the Fire Department.

Also, users of social networks reported flooding in the streets that come down from the San Francisco neighborhood, behind the Central American University.

Similarly, residents of the Santa Lucía neighborhood, in Ilopango, reported waterlogging in the El Triángulo area, due to heavy rains in that municipality.

In addition, the Pan-American highway in the section of the detour to Ciudad Arce and Colón; the Troncal del Norte highway between kilometers 3 and 7 in the direction of Apopa; Los Próceres boulevard in both directions, as well as Paseo General Escalón, Avenida Masferrer Norte, the main street of the Málaga neighborhood, Modelo street and Agua Caliente street, the last one in Soyapango.

The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources had warned that it would rain by Thursday afternoon and that rainfall would increase at night.

Officials of the National Civil Protection System, provided details on Thursday night about the emergencies attended during the rains.

About 15% of a full year’s rain fell on Thursday afternoon

«In the course of the afternoon / night, we have had an episode of very abundant rains. It rained 168 millimeters” about 15% of what it rains in the entire year, reported the director of Civil Protection, Luis Alonso Amaya, who added that no havoc was reported in the interior of the country.

“La Bermeja registers the maximum accumulated of 168.2 mm. Another located in the zoo area registered 166.4 mm and the Piro Station had registered 105.8 mm until 6:18 in the afternoon, ”he explained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

