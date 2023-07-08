Streets that will be closed by the LGBTIQ+ march

The Municipality of Cuenca has announced the closure of some streets in the city center due to the march of the LGBTIQ+ collective.

The march is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, starting at 5:00 p.m. The starting point will be in San Blas and it will go along Simón Bolívar street from Manuel Vega street to General Torres street, in the direction of San Francisco square.

The Plaza San Francisco will be the meeting point of the march, where a stage has been prepared for musical presentations and speeches by the organizers of the event.

The official page of the event, Cuenca Pride, has shared a detailed map of the route through the streets of the Historic Center on its social networks.

