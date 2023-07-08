Home » Streets that will be closed by the LGBTIQ+ march
News

Streets that will be closed by the LGBTIQ+ march

by admin

The Municipality of Cuenca has announced the closure of some streets in the city center due to the march of the LGBTIQ+ collective.

The march is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, starting at 5:00 p.m. The starting point will be in San Blas and it will go along Simón Bolívar street from Manuel Vega street to General Torres street, in the direction of San Francisco square.

The Plaza San Francisco will be the meeting point of the march, where a stage has been prepared for musical presentations and speeches by the organizers of the event.

The official page of the event, Cuenca Pride, has shared a detailed map of the route through the streets of the Historic Center on its social networks.

Previous article CONSTRUCTORA ALTAVISTA REQUIRES

See also  A man is murdered in Chapinero in a new case of assassination

You may also like

Taxi drivers prepare for national strike on August...

1000 people at the rainbow parade in Klagenfurt

Andrea Ruiz, karate fighter from El Salvador wins...

Controversy Surrounds Arrival of Daniel Ortega Regime Sympathizers...

Inflation behavior would continue downward

International: City of Dortmund shows flag against nuclear...

Prompt police reaction allows the capture of a...

Eight countries take the first step to achieve...

Searching for a parking space with e-cars at...

“I am so happy to be here in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy