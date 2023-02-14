Home News Strength to teacher Juan Carlos Osorio
News

Strength to teacher Juan Carlos Osorio

Strength to teacher Juan Carlos Osorio

Julian Andres Santa

A hard blow for the coach from Santa Rosa, Juan Carlos Osorio, who was in Pereira for the last few weeks and yesterday suffered the death of his father, Hernán Osorio, who had serious health problems. The technical director was precisely in the capital of Risaralda and had ruled out the possibility of leading several teams, for accompanying his father in these difficult times.

Through social networks, some of the clubs in which the Risaraldense has worked, sent their messages of condolences. From the América de Cali account, their most recent team, they published: “We regret the death of Mr. Hernán Osorio, father of technical director Juan Carlos Osorio. We express our solidarity and sincere condolences to Professor Osorio and his relatives in this difficult moment”.

For its part, Atlético Nacional wrote: “Atlético Nacional regrets the death of the father of Juan Carlos Osorio.” Likewise, from the official account of Once Caldas, the club where the coach was champion, they stated: “Once Caldas regrets the death of Mr. Hernán Osorio, father of Professor Juan Carlos Osorio. The white team joins in prayer and accompanies his family, friends and relatives in this difficult moment. Until the closing of this edition, there was still no message from Deportivo Pereira.

