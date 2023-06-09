Strengthen cultural self-confidence and commit to building a modern civilization of the Chinese nation_Xinhua News Agency

Author: Zhu Hongzhao (distinguished researcher of Shanghai Xi Jinping Thought Research Center on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, executive vice president of Wangdao Research Institute of Fudan University)

“Continuing to promote cultural prosperity, build a culturally powerful country, and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation at a new starting point is our new cultural mission in the new era. We must strengthen our cultural self-confidence, shoulder our mission, work hard, and work together to create an era that belongs to us. The new culture of the Chinese nation and the construction of a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development provided direction guidance and value guidelines for building a modern civilization of the Chinese nation and creating a new form of human civilization.

Strengthen cultural self-confidence and protect the foundation of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation. The splendid and long-standing excellent traditional Chinese culture is the spiritual blood of the Chinese nation and the foundation of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation. It originated in ancient song and dance sacrifices, originated in Xia, Shang, Zhou rites and Zhou Yi, based on the theory of pre-Qin philosophers, enriched in Chu Ci and Han Fu, flourished in Tang poetry and Song Ci, and flourished in Yuan, Ming and Qing market drama novels. The Chinese nation created the Chinese civilization, and the Chinese civilization protects the Chinese nation. It has been passed down continuously for five thousand years, and it has gone through hardships and is timeless.

Culture is the value concept condensed in the production mode and life style, which is used by the people without realizing it. Civilization is the value standard for judging the level and quality of social, historical and cultural development, and it has relative stability and inheritance. Chinese civilization has more prominent features of continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness, and peace, which fundamentally determine that the Chinese nation must follow the path of Chinese-style modernization. Compared with the continuous migration brought about by western nomadism and voyages, the Chinese nation chooses the production and lifestyle of sedentary farming, advocating the collective, relocating the land, keeping faith and repairing, helping each other, coexisting and co-prospering. On the loess land where generations have lived, the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation are constantly striving for self-improvement and bearing great virtues, which is the result of the deep roots of Chinese culture. To build the modern civilization of the Chinese nation, it must be deeply rooted in the soil of the excellent traditional Chinese culture. Only when the roots are deep can the tree be strong and the branches and leaves flourish.

Strengthen cultural self-confidence and unite the soul of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation. “A nation and a country must know who they are, where they come from, and where they want to go. If they think clearly and correctly, they must unswervingly move towards their goals.” In May 2014, President Xi Jinping The cultural proposition put forward by the secretary in the discussion with the teachers and students of Peking University is to strengthen cultural self-confidence, stand on one’s feet in the process of modernization history, have the world in mind, face up to the present, and be an upright Chinese; Promise to create a modern China with my youth.

Only by strengthening cultural self-confidence can we gather the spirit of hundreds of millions of Chinese sons and daughters, work hard and move forward courageously in the new era and new journey. Since modern society, we have experienced a semi-feudal and semi-colonial history in which the country was humiliated, the people suffered, and civilization was dusted. Countless people with lofty ideals have defended their cultural self-confidence and forged the soul of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation with their practical actions of continuous and heroic resistance. The pioneers of the New Culture Movement introduced the theory of social evolution, accepted and adopted the AD calendar, and promoted the integration of the Chinese nation into the modern world. The early communists introduced and spread Marxism, placed China‘s issues in the world pattern to think about the way out, and finally chose the revolutionary road led by the working class and united with the masses of workers and peasants, thus opening up a new world of Chinese revolution. In the historical process of leading the Chinese people to stand up, get rich, and become strong, the Communist Party of China has always attached great importance to cultural self-confidence, promoted the “double creation” development of excellent traditional Chinese culture, vigorously promoted revolutionary culture, developed advanced socialist culture, and constantly satisfied People’s growing spiritual and cultural needs.

Strengthen cultural self-confidence and write a splendid chapter of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation. At the meeting celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed to “persist in combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and with the excellent traditional Chinese culture.” This “second combination” is another emancipation of the mind. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China further clarified, “We must strengthen our historical confidence and cultural confidence, insist on using the past for the present, weeding out the old to bring forth the new, linking the essence of Marxist thought with the essence of China‘s excellent traditional culture, and the common values ​​​​that the people use every day without realizing it. Integrating together, constantly endowing scientific theories with distinctive Chinese characteristics, constantly consolidating the historical foundation and mass foundation of the Sinicization and modernization of Marxism, so that Marxism can firmly take root in China.” A series of new ideas, new viewpoints, and new conclusions were put forward, and Marxism The historical experience of Sinicization and modernization has been further refined, and the understanding of the regularity of cultural construction has been further clarified. Under the guidance of the party’s innovation theory, the cultural innovation and creative vitality of the whole society is constantly stimulated, and the spiritual power of the whole nation to devote itself to the cause of great rejuvenation is constantly glowing. The future of the construction of modern civilization of the Chinese nation can be expected.

“Although Zhou is an old state, its destiny is to restore it.” The Chinese nation has always had an open mind, a sense of family, country and world, and a spirit of self-innovation. Facing the future, not forgetting the original, and absorbing the outside world, let us strengthen our cultural self-confidence and protect our roots, uphold openness, inclusiveness and integration with the world, adhere to integrity and innovation, concentrate our hearts and souls, and continue to write wonderful chapters of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

“Guangming Daily” (version 02, June 9, 2023)