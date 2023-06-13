Strengthen cultural self-confidence and promote the glory of Chinese civilization_Guangming.com

Strengthen cultural self-confidence and promote the glory of Chinese civilization (People’s Viewpoint)

——Profoundly grasp the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization①

The excellent traditional Chinese culture is the crystallization and essence of Chinese civilization, and the root and soul of the Chinese nation. At the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development, General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly stated that Chinese civilization has outstanding continuity, outstanding innovation, outstanding unity, outstanding inclusiveness, and outstanding peace. This edition launches a series of reviews from now on. Together with the readers, we can deeply grasp the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization, deepen the understanding of the regularity of cultural construction, and better shoulder the new cultural mission.

Only based on the magnificent history of Chinese civilization of more than 5,000 years, can we truly understand the historical inevitability, cultural connotation and unique advantages of the Chinese road

Come to the Central Headquarters of the National Edition Museum of China located at the foot of Yanshan Mountain in Changping District, Beijing, visit the National Study Room, the Exhibition of Ancient Chinese Civilization Editions, the Exhibition of Chinese Contemporary Publishing Excellence and Special Editions, and carefully examine the Exhibition of Classic Editions of the Sinicization of Marxism and the Modernization of Marxism. “The combination of Chinese, Tibetan, Mongolian and Manchu scriptures engravings” and “Sikuquanshu” library exhibition, I feel that “what I care most about is the most precious thing left by the Chinese civilization after vicissitudes of life”; The Chinese Academy of History on the extension line, visit the special exhibition on the origin of civilization and Zhaizi China, learn about major archaeological discoveries in the Neolithic Age and the Xia, Shang and Zhou Dynasties, look at some precious ancient books and document archives in the collection, and emphasize “doing a good job in the research and development of the origin of Chinese civilization” Interpretation”…Recently, General Secretary Xi Jinping made a special trip to the China National Edition Museum and the Chinese Academy of History for investigation and research, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development, and delivered an important speech. Scenes of vivid scenes reflect the profound cultural sentiments of leaders of major parties and major countries.

“Chinese excellent traditional culture has many important elements, which jointly shape the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization.” At the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development, General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly stated: Chinese civilization has outstanding continuity, outstanding innovation, and outstanding unity Sexuality, outstanding inclusiveness, outstanding peace. This major conclusion scientifically summarizes the uniqueness of Chinese civilization which is different from other civilizations. It is of great significance for strengthening cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, better shouldering the new cultural mission in the new era, and solidly promoting the modern civilization of the Chinese nation and the construction of a socialist cultural power. important practical significance and far-reaching historical significance.

Great China, eternal rivers. The Chinese nation is an ancient and great nation in the world. It has created a splendid civilization that lasted for more than 5,000 years and made indelible contributions to the progress of human civilization. After the Opium War in 1840, China gradually became a semi-colonial and semi-feudal society. The country was humiliated, the people suffered, and civilization was dusted. The Chinese nation suffered unprecedented disasters. In the course of thousands of years of historical development, the Chinese nation has never been smooth sailing. We have encountered countless difficulties and hardships, but we have all survived and made it through. One of the very important reasons is that generations of Chinese people have cultivated and developed The unique and profound Chinese culture has provided a strong spiritual support for the Chinese nation to overcome difficulties and live forever.

Chinese culture has a long history, and Chinese civilization is extensive and profound. Looking back at the depths of history, from the social ideal of the world being the public and the world as one, to the governance thought that the people are the foundation of the country, and the government is based on morality; Responsible family and country feelings; from the spiritual pursuit of carrying things with virtue and promoting morality, to the economic ethics of enriching the people and living, and taking into account righteousness and interests; From the thinking method of adhering to the dual purpose, keeping the middle and achieving harmony, to the way of communication of emphasizing trust and repairing harmony, being kind to benevolent neighbors… These elements together shape the outstanding characteristics of the five aspects of Chinese civilization.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Only based on the magnificent history of Chinese civilization of more than 5,000 years, can we truly understand the historical inevitability, cultural connotation and unique advantages of the Chinese road.” The most basic, deepest, and most enduring force in development”, regard the “combination of the two” as the fundamental way to promote the modernization of Marxism in China, build a new atmosphere of Chinese culture and stimulate the new vitality of Chinese civilization while keeping the integrity and innovation. The Beijing Winter Olympic Games amazed the world, showing the image of China as a confident, inclusive, and open country in the new era; A large number of cultural relics have come alive and ignited, blooming with the new rhyme of the times… A splendid chapter of the ancient culture, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, today’s Chinese culture It is even more spectacular, and the Chinese civilization is even more dazzling.

Culture is related to the foundation and destiny of the country. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a major deployment around “promoting cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and creating a new glory of socialist culture”, and proposed “strengthening the spiritual power to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”. Looking at the road ahead, only with a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the history of Chinese civilization can we more effectively promote the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture, more effectively promote the construction of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation. Deeply grasp the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization, seek the source of living water, absorb wisdom and strength from the excellent traditional Chinese culture, continuously promote the modernization of Marxism in China, and better build the Chinese spirit, Chinese values, and Chinese power, so that we can gather together The majestic power to realize the Chinese dream.

The soul of the country is transformed by culture and cast by culture. Like a magnificent long river, the Chinese civilization rushes all the way, nourishing the ever-growing Chinese nation and pouring out the vitality of the Chinese land. Through the wind and rain, the road is like a stone, contemporary China, the country is magnificent, the people are heroic, and the future is great. From the coast of the East China Sea to the snow-covered plateau, from the northern border to the southern border islands, the dream of revival is stirring in the hearts of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. Standing on this ancient and magical land, sucking the cultural nutrients accumulated by the long struggle of the Chinese nation for more than 5,000 years, we are particularly sober: “The best inheritance of history is to create new history; the greatest gift to human civilization Respect is to create a new form of human civilization.” We are more confident: “Chinese-style modernization is the new destiny of the Chinese nation, and it will surely promote the glory of Chinese civilization.”

