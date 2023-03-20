Su Baoxun (Li Gang, a reporter stationed in the prime minister’s district) strengthened the control of dust and made every effort to create a clean and tidy living environment. Recently, Yuanhe Street in Xiangcheng District organized a special rectification operation for atmospheric dust. Up to now, more than 70 construction sites and 91 transport vehicles have been inspected.

Due to the dry weather and rising temperature, the problem of dust pollution has become increasingly prominent. The Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau of Yuanhe Street conducts regular inspections of the construction sites in the jurisdiction, focusing on inspections of large-scale construction sites that are in the civil construction stage and relocation plots. In view of the problems found in the inspection, the construction unit is required to rectify immediately, and to turn on fog cannon spraying, watering and other facilities, to strengthen the washing of vehicles entering and leaving, to cover and clean up construction materials, garbage dumps, bare soil and other areas in time, to ensure that all Control requirements are in place, and multiple measures are taken to reduce dust pollution.

While ensuring that dust suppression measures are taken within the construction site, Yuanhe Street also focuses on strengthening the inspection and supervision of muck transport vehicles. Yuanhe Street continued to carry out a special joint rectification operation for muck truck transportation, and arranged for inspectors to set up checkpoints on the main road sections where muck trucks pass, and strictly investigate violations such as illegal transportation of vehicles, throwing and dripping, and stealing and dumping. Since the beginning of this year, 17 centralized rectification operations have been carried out, 113 people have been dispatched, 91 transport vehicles have been inspected, 10 cases have been filed and punished, and a fine of 33,900 yuan has been collected.