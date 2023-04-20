Strengthen legal protection of copyright and strongly support comprehensive innovation. Municipal Copyright Bureau launches 2023 copyright publicity campaign-News Center-Northern Network

Summary:On the occasion of the 23rd World Intellectual Property Day, the two levels of copyright management departments in Tianjin will carry out intellectual property publicity week copyright publicity activities in the city from April 20 to April 26. The theme of this year’s copyright publicity activities is: “Strengthening legal protection of copyright strongly supports comprehensive innovation”.

Tianjin North News:On the occasion of the 23rd World Intellectual Property Day, the two levels of copyright management departments in TianjinAt4moon20to4moon26On the 1st, the intellectual property publicity week copyright publicity activities were carried out in the whole city. The theme of this year’s copyright publicity activities is: “Strengthening legal protection of copyright to strongly support comprehensive innovation”.The Municipal Copyright Office willFocusing on the main line of welcoming, publicizing and implementing the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, publicize the historic achievements of the city in copyright creation, utilization, protection, management and service development since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, especially since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China .

Organize and carry out the activity of “Entering Enterprises, Communities, and Schools” for copyright services. During the publicity week, Tianjin works copyright registration agency will go to various districts to carry out copyright publicity and copyright registration service activities, and cooperate with copyright staff in various districts to carry out copyright protection publicity, publicize copyright law, and carry out work registration service consultation in areas where key right holders are concentrated. Promote the Marrakech Treaty.

Organize and carry out “going out” copyright research and practice activities. Tianjin Municipal Copyright Bureau organized large-scale research activities, including organizing copyright-related units to go to the China Copyright Protection Center and the China Office of the World Intellectual Property Organization for research and study; inviting Shanghai Municipal Copyright Bureau to Tianjin to conduct exchanges and discussions on work registration and grassroots copyright management ;Organize representatives from the Municipal Court System, Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, Municipal Cultural Market Administrative Law Enforcement Corps, China Audio Collection Association, Municipal Entertainment Association and related enterprises to discuss issues related to copyright protection such as karaoke copyright license fees in our city.

Organize and carry out the special training activity of “please come in” copyright. Organized special training lectures on foreign-related copyright risk prevention and control in Tianjin, invited experts from the China Office of the World Intellectual Property Organization to give special training lectures on “Copyright Work Going Global in the New Era” to foreign-related publishing units, foreign-related copyright enterprises, and industrial parks in Tianjin, further strengthening International risk prevention and control capabilities, foreign cultural communication capabilities, and international operating capabilities of the copyright industry.

Organize and carry out large-scale themed activities of “Copyright Ceremony”. In combination with the Tianjin National Reading Ceremony, activities such as the release of key copyright work in Tianjin will be carried out to comprehensively summarize the achievements of Tianjin’s copyright work, and to release the key copyright work in 2023.

Organize the release and signing ceremony of barrier-free reading activities. Tianjin Copyright Exchange Center, Himalaya, Municipal Association of the Blind, Municipal School for the Visually Impaired and other units jointly announced the launch of the Tianjin Copyright Exchange System, the Public Welfare Plan for Audible Reading Training for People with Reading Disabilities, and the signing ceremony for the conversion of the first work of the Tianjin Copyright Exchange System.There will also be an on-site exhibition at the event site2022Register excellent works, introduce “Marrakesh Treaty” and “Provisional Regulations on Providing Works to People with Reading Disabilities in a Barrier-free Way”, release Tianjin Cable TV “Bright Cinema” Barrier-free Movie Jincheng Plan, Himalayan visually impaired students Donation Program and Audible Reading Training Program. (Jinyun News reporter Wu Hong)