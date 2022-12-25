Original title: Strengthen scientific guidance to break the misunderstanding of drug use

With the rapid spread of the epidemic in a short period of time, residents’ demand for new crown treatment drugs has increased significantly recently. At the same time, overdoses and wrong medications have occurred from time to time, and some people have even been sent to the hospital for emergency treatment due to serious adverse reactions. In the process of continuously optimizing the epidemic prevention and control measures, in addition to fully ensuring the supply of drugs and epidemic prevention materials, it is also necessary to provide more extensive, scientific and effective medication guidance.

At present, most of the new crown patients are mild and asymptomatic infections, and self-isolation treatment at home is the main coping method for most people after being infected with the new crown virus. Although the anxiety and panic about the virus are gradually subsiding under the vigorous science popularization of all parties, many people still feel stressed and worried when they are actually infected and experience symptoms such as fever and body pain. In order to obtain immediate therapeutic effect after infection, some patients take over-dose and over-the-counter medicines; some people ignore the risk of combination medicine and use multiple medicines at the same time; some people take antibiotics and anti-new coronavirus without the guidance of doctors. Drugs and other prescription drugs. During the special period of the epidemic, the psychology behind these practices is understandable, but the blind abuse of drugs will not only fail to relieve symptoms, but will also bring a burden to the body, which may endanger life in severe cases, and the public should pay enough attention and vigilance.

After the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control measures, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council and relevant local departments quickly issued home treatment guidelines and drug catalogs. Many medical institutions and experts also actively spoke out through the media and online platforms to provide patients with professional treatment and medication advice. However, to a certain extent, this information is fragmented, scattered, and not very operable, and it is often easily overlooked when it is mixed with various experience sharing on the network platform. To minimize the harm of irrational drug use, relevant departments need to take multiple measures to further strengthen the systematic and targeted promotion of drug knowledge. Do a good job in the overall planning and release of authoritative information, enhance the feasibility of medication guidance, and lower the threshold for public understanding, in order to more effectively break down medication misunderstandings and Internet rumors.

In addition, in response to the needs of residents for medication consultation, it is necessary to ensure the smooth flow of consultation channels such as hotlines, family doctors, and Internet consultations, and increase the promotion of consultation channels. Recently, in some areas, patients with mild symptoms dialed the 120 emergency number to inquire about medication, resulting in a waste of emergency resources. From the side, it shows that the work related to medication guidance needs to be improved urgently. In particular, grassroots medical institutions and other channels should be used to strengthen guidance to the elderly, rural residents and other groups, and at the same time accelerate the transformation of online medical service resources for aging.

Medication chaos also reflects the lack of health knowledge and literacy of many people. Learn to obtain, identify and understand health information from various channels, and use this information to maintain your own health, earnestly understand the popular science information related to the treatment of new crowns, consciously master more medication and medical knowledge, and develop scientific and healthy eating habits and life This is not only contributing to building a barrier for epidemic prevention and control, but also fulfilling the health responsibility of each of us.(Tang Han)