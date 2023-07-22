Strengthen security at Milciades Cantillo Educational Institution with new perimeter fence

The Mayor of Valledupar made delivery this Wednesday of the new perimeter fence at the Milciades Cantillo Educational Institution, located on Avenida 44 in the city.

The work, which had an investment of $740 million, will provide more security and peace of mind to the approximately 3,000 students who are part of the institution, who lived in fear that malicious people would jump over the wall that presented deteriorated spaces, entering the classrooms to carry out some type of aggression against the student community.

The municipal president, Mello Castro González, stated that: “If there is something that fills me with joy, it is a moment like this. I say this because it fills me with pride, being able to provide a safe space for our students. Even more so, for those of Milciades Cantillo who waited for years for its closure to become a reality”.

The execution of the construction covered the 900 meters of enclosure and lasted 2 months. Time that, according to Castro, was the time stipulated with the architects to deliver the project.

“Today the Mayor gives us security and peace of mind with this work of incomparable beauty. Thank you Mello Castro for showing off with the Milciades Cantillo school. The Mayor has accustomed us to forcefully solving the needs of the Vallenato community with great works, such as this enclosure that not only provides us with security, but also gives our institution a presence,” said Javier de Jesús Ramírez Molina, rector of the campus.

Por Yustin Varela