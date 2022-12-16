The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council recently issued the “Work Plan for Strengthening the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic and Health Services in Rural Areas”. The plan pointed out that services for key populations in rural areas should be strengthened, and the vaccination of new crown virus vaccines for rural populations, especially the elderly, should be accelerated. The “Work Plan” requires that the health conditions of the elderly, pregnant women, widowed elderly and left-behind children who have underlying diseases in the village group be ascertained. Rural medical staff strengthen health guidance, monitoring and guidance of medication, antigen detection and other services for home treatment observers through telephone, video, WeChat or offline follow-up based on the actual situation. Implement the service responsibility of the villagers’ committees for home treatment observers, especially for the elderly living alone and the disabled who lack the ability to manage their own health, assist them in health monitoring and provide timely feedback to rural medical institutions. Adhere to the principle of “receiving as much as possible”, accelerate the increase in the vaccination rate of people aged 80 and over in rural areas, and continue to increase the vaccination rate of people aged 60-79 and other age groups. Rural medical and health institutions undertaking vaccination tasks should provide maximum convenience for rural residents, especially the elderly, by setting up green channels for the elderly or arranging mobile vaccination vehicles to go to the countryside and enter the village. See also No Green Pass, events and torchlight processions in half of Italy

