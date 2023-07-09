Strengthen technical and technological education in Colombia

Technical and technological education plays a fundamental role in the development of the countries’ economies, because it responds to the labor market, to the possibilities of industrial development, and to the generation of employment.

In the case of Colombia, the strengthening of this type of education has become a prevailing need, in a global environment that is increasingly driven by innovation and technology. It is a crucial education offer for the progress of Colombia and its implementation can boost economic growth, competitiveness and social well-being.

The numbers

According to the Colombian Ministry of National Education, in 2019 there were about 2.6 million students enrolled in technical programs throughout the country. The offer comes from a network of educational institutions that offer technical and technological programs, among them the National Learning Service (Sena), higher education institutions, technical colleges and professional training centers.

However, it could be affirmed that the SENA concentrates most of the offer and of the enrolled students, without other institutions that generate a demand for improvement and are competitive in terms of quality and training.

The offer of technical programs in Colombia has focused on areas such as engineering, health, administration, information technology, hospitality, and tourism, among others. These programs provide students with practical skills and specialized knowledge to enter the job market or undertake projects of their own. However, an articulation with higher education is required, so that students who complete technical programs continue their education and obtain university degrees.

Many higher education institutions in Colombia offer technological education programs that allow students to advance in their studies and obtain professional degrees. However, the idea that all training must lead to a university degree must be overcome and, per se, technical and technological education must guarantee life trajectories for those who carry it out.

The need to invest more

The Colombian government has recognized the importance of technical education and has allocated significant resources to strengthen it. Sena, in particular, is an emblematic institution in the country that offers quality technical and technological training programs free of charge. But it is necessary to strengthen different training spaces and focus on a regional offer where this Learning Service does not reach, since there are regions of the country that lack the possibility of this training.

Ehe current job market demands more and more professionals with technical and technological skills. Companies require workers trained in areas such as engineering, programming, robotics, artificial intelligence and other related disciplines. Technical and technological education provides the necessary skills to meet these demands and guarantee a qualified and competitive workforce.

Benefits

Technical and technological education fosters creativity, innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit. Students have the opportunity to develop innovative projects and solutions, which allows them to apply their technical knowledge to solving real problems. These skills are vital to boost the country’s economy, generate employment and promote sustainable development.

It favors the closing of the inequality gap, because it provides training and employment opportunities to disadvantaged communities, giving them the possibility of accessing better living conditions. In addition, by being focused on practical and applicable skills, technical and technological education provides students with viable alternatives for employment and income generation.

In an increasingly digitized world, it is essential that Colombia adapt to technological advances. T&T education is key to preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. Training in areas such as programming, cybersecurity, data analysis and artificial intelligence allows students to develop skills that will be in demand in the future.

The development of a workforce trained in technical and technological areas strengthens Colombia’s competitiveness at a global level. A country with a solid technical and technological education has a better chance of attracting investment, stimulating the creation of national companies and fostering innovation. This translates into sustainable economic growth and a better quality of life for its inhabitants.

T&T education has become a prevailing need in Colombia. Strengthening this type of education has the potential to boost economic development, close the inequality gap, foster innovation, and improve the country’s competitiveness.

It is essential that the government, educational institutions and society as a whole recognize the relevance of investing in technical and technological education, to ensure a more inclusive education that is connected to the labor and professional world in the country.

*Specialist in Education

