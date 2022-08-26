□Chen Xiajing Chen Xiao

The 2022 China Network Civilization Conference will be held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) from August 28 to 29. The theme of this conference is “Promoting the New Trend of the Times and Building a Network Civilization”. General Secretary Xi Jinping attached great importance to the success of the China Cyber ​​Civilization Conference and sent a congratulatory letter to the first conference last year. 2022 is the year of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is of special significance to hold a conference on network civilization.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has attached great importance to the construction of network civilization, taking network civilization as an important part of the construction of socialist spiritual civilization and the construction of a strong network country, and has led and promoted the construction of network civilization and achieved remarkable results. The Internet has been integrated into all aspects of society and extends to every corner of life. Only by continuously promoting the construction of network civilization and building a clean and upright cyberspace can we build a strong network security line of defense.

The more developed network technology is, the more important network security is.With the advent of the era of big data, our daily life has undergone profound changes. From social shopping, live streaming, booking travel, cloud classrooms, and telecommuting, the Internet has become an extension of our daily life. While the Internet brings us a convenient life, personal information is also facing an unprecedented risk of leakage. From the disclosure of personal mobile phone numbers to downloading applications to obtain unnecessary mobile phone permissions, the channels for personal information leakage are hard to prevent, resulting in telecommunication fraud, Internet fraud, pyramid schemes, etc. In this sense, only by strengthening the construction of network civilization and building a clear space for network security can we prevent and resolve potential risks and make the Internet truly a “good helper” for people’s beautiful and happy life.

Security is the premise of development, and development is the guarantee of security.Network security is an important foundation for national security, as well as an important guarantee for economic security and social security. my country is a veritable Internet power, with the number of Internet users ranking first in the world, and the total number of Internet business ranking first in the world. At the same time, it should be noted that the development of the Internet in my country started late, and there are various constraints. Overall, my country’s current network environment is becoming more and more complex, and the network security situation is becoming more and more severe. How to promote network security is a new question before all sectors of society. We must continue to strengthen the construction of network civilization, and at the same time learn from experience, cultivate network innovation talents, increase scientific research efforts, promote the construction of network security barriers with the rapid development of network security technology, and ensure the long-term security of cyberspace.

Cybersecurity is for the people, and cybersecurity depends on the people.As of December 2021, the number of netizens in my country reached 1.032 billion, an increase of 42.96 million compared with December 2020, and the Internet penetration rate reached 73.0%. The huge number of netizens has put forward higher requirements for the battle of network information security, and this requires not only precise efforts and strong guidance at the national level, but every netizen also needs to carry the banner of network security responsibility in the new era. On the one hand, the state needs to issue relevant policies and regulations in a timely manner, intensify the crackdown, and severely punish those who destroy network information security; It is necessary to incorporate network security education into the learning and education curriculum, and cast the “golden bell” of network security in all aspects.

Cybersecurity is the line of defense and the bottom line. Therefore, we must thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thought on building a strong country through the Internet, give full play to the work advantages of the network information department, and promote the construction of network civilization in the new era to achieve new results. Building a cybersecurity barrier requires everyone’s participation. Let us “e” move forward together, firmly establish a correct concept of cybersecurity, enhance the awareness of the rule of law, maintain cyberspace security, and build a national cybersecurity defense line.