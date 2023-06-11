Strengthen the overall construction of the army and forge the Great Wall of Steel to defend the country and guard the border——President Xi Jinping’s important speech when investigating border control and border defense force construction in Inner Mongolia has aroused enthusiastic responses from the entire army

CCTV news (news broadcast): Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected border control and border defense forces in Inner Mongolia on the 7th. Guard the Great Wall of Steel. Chairman Xi’s important speech aroused enthusiastic responses in the whole army. Officers and soldiers expressed that they must keep in mind the command of the commander in chief, faithfully fulfill their missions, build and consolidate border defense, resolutely defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests, so that Chairman Xi can rest assured, and the motherland and the people can rest assured .

On the morning of the 7th, President Xi came to the Inner Mongolia Military Region to listen to reports on border control and border defense force construction and delivered an important speech, emphasizing the importance of fully recognizing the importance of doing a good job in border defense, strengthening mission responsibility, and defending the Party and the people. Side, solid and good defense. The officers and soldiers agreed that Chairman Xi’s important speech pointed out the direction for building a good border defense force and doing a good job in frontier defense work, and established a fundamental follow. Armed with ideology, deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”, implement the responsibility system of the chairman of the Military Commission, and gather the strength of strong border defense Majestic power.

Chairman Xi emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen military training and preparations in line with missions and tasks, and enhance the adaptability and effectiveness of combat capability building. It is necessary to speed up the pace of information-based border defense and border control capabilities, change the way border defense is on duty, and improve the efficiency of border control. During the study and discussion, the officers and soldiers felt that Chairman Xi’s important speech clarified the direction of focusing on building and preparing for war, which will definitely continue to inspire enthusiasm for forging ahead and strengthening the army.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and with the joint efforts of the military and the local government, my country’s border defense work system has become more complete, its strength has been enriched, and its foundation has been strengthened. The solid defense situation is constantly consolidating.

