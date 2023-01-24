On January 22, the first day of the Lunar New Year, Governor Ye Jianchun investigated the safety precautions during the Spring Festival, visited the front-line staff on duty, and extended New Year blessings and heartfelt thanks to them. He emphasized that all departments in the province should conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches on the eve of the Spring Festival, adhere to the people’s supremacy, life first, better coordinate development and security, and effectively strengthen the sense of mission of “the masses pass the festival and the cadres pass the customs” to do a good job. We will do our best to ensure the safety and stability of the overall society by doing all kinds of work such as epidemic prevention and control, production safety, and social security.

When he came to the Provincial Fire Rescue Corps, Ye Jianchun shook hands with the on-duty preparation staff one by one, sent his sincere holiday greetings to everyone, listened to the report on the fire safety work in the province during the Spring Festival, and communicated with the frontline fire rescue personnel in Nanchang, Jiujiang and Ji’an Personnel video communication. Ye Jianchun fully affirmed the work effectiveness of the province’s fire rescue team in recent years, and hoped that the province’s fire rescue system will always keep in mind the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important precepts, and with a full spirit and sufficient combat preparations, they will come when they are called and win the battle. Protect the safety of people’s lives and property during the Spring Festival, and create a good fire safety environment to ensure a good start in the first quarter.

Walking into the provincial traffic monitoring and command center, Ye Jianchun kindly visited the staff who stick to the 12328 traffic service hotline and other posts, and affirmed everyone’s mission of giving up the opportunity to reunite with their relatives and doing their best to ensure smooth traffic and safety, and watched the video Real-time traffic conditions of some expressways. Ye Jianchun emphasized that during the Spring Festival, people flow frequently and gathering activities increase. The province’s transportation system must strengthen its sense of responsibility, overcome unfavorable factors, strengthen cooperation and cooperation, and do a good job in transportation organization, travel services, investigation and resolution of traffic safety hazards, etc. Work to ensure that the people travel in a safe, healthy, convenient and comfortable way.

In the general duty room of the provincial government, Ye Jianchun listened to reports on the situation of the cities with districts and the Ganjiang New Area during the Spring Festival through the video system, and made deployments for better overall development and safety. He emphasized that in accordance with the work requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, we must seize the favorable opportunity of the Spring Festival, vigorously promote the “two non-stop” and attract investment, labor, talent and wisdom, and promote the effective improvement of the economy in quality and quantity. Fast development. It is necessary to consolidate responsibilities, do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, safe production, and resolution of conflicts and disputes, actively advocate “festive reunion of relatives and friends, and refuse to drink and drive”, and vigorously create a safe and peaceful festival environment. (All media reporter Zhang Wuming)

