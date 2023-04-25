Strengthen the theoretical armament, learn deeply and act diligently (study ideas, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice and make new achievements)

After the conference on studying and implementing the theme of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era was held, the central government and state agencies, departments and units conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, strengthened the theoretical arm, learned and practiced carefully, Promote the in-depth development of theme education.

To go deep, to the reality, and to the heart, all departments and units put “learning ideas” in the first place, guide and promote party members and cadres to work hard in learning and understanding, and find directions and ideas from the party’s innovative theories. Answer, find a way.

On April 17, the 12-day theme education reading class of the Central and State Organ Working Committees officially started. To learn deeply and thoroughly, the party organizations of the working committee will combine the prescribed actions with optional actions, and adopt various methods such as collective intensive reading of designated chapters, party members and cadres taking turns to receive learning, and collective discussions on topic selection by lottery to promote learning in depth.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requires party members and cadres to comprehensively and accurately grasp the goals and requirements of the theme education on the diplomatic front, and to closely connect with diplomatic reality. In terms of establishing a new style of public service, we must adhere to a high starting point, high-quality advancement, and high-standard implementation.

The Ministry of Education guides party members and cadres to combine the comprehensive systematic study with the key study, not only to master the scientific system and the essence, but also to continue to study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on education and the decision-making and deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. New progress and new achievements have been made in building a strong education country and running education that satisfies the people.

The Audit Office promotes Party members and cadres to learn at work, with problems, and through learning from top to bottom. On the basis of comprehensive and systematic study of required and selected reading items, closely combine their main responsibilities and main business, and carry out targeted learning by key points and topics .

Going to the problem, learning with the problem, and changing the problem, all departments and units adhere to the problem awareness, consciously use the party’s innovation theory to study new situations, solve new problems, and summarize new experience.

The Ministry of Emergency Management focuses on problem orientation, conducts investigations and studies as a whole, and promotes party members, cadres, and fire rescue commanders and fighters of the Ministry to faithfully perform the lofty duties and missions of protecting the lives and property of the people and maintaining social stability, and guaranteeing the new development pattern with a new security pattern. Horizontal security serves high-quality development, and creates a good security environment for the start of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

The State Administration for Market Regulation has deployed special surveys on key and difficult issues in the field of market regulation, organized and carried out ten special actions of “regulation for the people”, and focused on inspection and rectification to ensure long-term normality.

The State Administration of Radio and Television formulated an implementation plan based on the actual situation of radio and television and network audio-visual work, listed 28 key tasks, and required that the education and rectification of the cadre team of the SAR system and the large-scale research of the SAR be integrated into the theme education.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences closely combines the development of theme education with the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment, aims at the country’s major strategic needs and frontier directions that are expected to have a major international impact, and promotes chemical and metallurgical low-carbon transformation technologies and demonstrations, nuclear energy materials, and new varieties of high-quality sugarcane Cultivate and establish a batch of new pilot special projects, and strengthen key core technology research and forward-looking research.

Group organizations are the bridge and link between the party and the government to connect with the people. Each group organization gives full play to its advantages, highlights its characteristics, and solidly promotes theme education.

The All-China Federation of Trade Unions launched a series of live broadcasts such as “Branch Secretary Cloud Party Classes”, using red labor movement resources and party spirit education bases to carry out learning; strengthened the ideological and political leadership of employees, continued to deepen the reform of industrial worker team construction, and carried out labor and skill competitions in depth.

The Central Committee of the Communist Youth League interviewed front-line league cadres in the themed education, investigated and understood the facts, and combined with the research situation of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League, sorted out the first batch of research results in advance to ensure that the themed education was powerful, orderly, in-depth and solid.

The All-China Women’s Federation organizes special reading classes, sets 8 study topics based on the reality of the Women’s Federation, and includes “Excerpts from Xi Jinping’s Discussion on Emphasizing Family Education and Family Tradition Construction” as compulsory reading items to guide party members and cadres to learn their thoughts and see their actions.

The China Association for Science and Technology focuses on collective study and seminars in reading classes, and invites representatives of the youth study group to interact with members of the party group, the Secretariat, responsible comrades of government departments and directly affiliated units, and play the role of teaching and guiding theoretical study.

The China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese established a leading group to carry out in-depth investigation and research work, to go deep into the local area to understand the urgent and anxious issues of the overseas Chinese, to actively solve problems for the overseas Chinese, to study more effective service measures for the overseas Chinese, and to do practical things for the overseas Chinese.

The China Disabled Persons’ Federation closely combines themed education with the special activities of “Learning, Listening and Follow”, “Going, Transforming and Reforming” and the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” plan for the protection and development of the disabled, so as to further promote the high-quality development of the cause of the disabled.

