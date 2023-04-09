CCTV news (news broadcast): At the education work conference on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech aroused strong repercussions in the entire army. Everyone said that they must persevere in using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense their hearts and souls, deepen Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the military, and always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in terms of ideology, politics, and actions. Think in one place, work in one place, and work together to forge the party into a hard steel that is invincible and invincible.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in his speech that it is necessary to take this theme education as an opportunity to strengthen the party’s innovative theoretical armament, continuously improve the level of Marxism of the whole party, continuously improve the party’s governance ability and leadership level, and gather strength for the new journey. , work hard, move forward courageously, and work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. In military camps across the country, officers and soldiers use TV, the Internet and other media to learn the spirit of speech and understand the essence of thought through concentrated viewing and group discussions.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that this theme education is a major event related to the overall situation, with tight time, heavy tasks and high requirements. The officers and soldiers stated that they must adhere to the combination of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action, and take strengthening military training and preparation as a practical action for learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The actual combat capabilities of the troops, with the firm belief of obeying the party’s command, practice the purpose of the people’s army to serve the people.