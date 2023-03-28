Suqian Net News (Reporter Zhou Ni) March 22 this year is the 31st “World Water Day”, and March 22 to 28 is the 36th “China Water Week”. This year, the theme of my country’s commemoration of “World Water Day” and “China Water Week” is “Strengthening water control according to law and joining hands to protect the mother river”. On the morning of March 27, at the “1+X” press conference held in Suqian, Zheng Siguang, deputy director of the Suqian Water Conservancy Bureau, introduced the related activities of Suqian’s lawful water control, creation of happy rivers and lakes and “China Water Week”.

It is reported that in recent years, Suqian has adhered to scientific water control and strict water protection, accelerated the construction of a modern water network system, strictly managed and optimized the allocation of water resources, and achieved remarkable results in building rivers and lakes that satisfy the people. In 2018, it will become a national water ecological civilized city; in 2020, the work of river and lake chief system will be commended and encouraged by the State Council; in 2022, it will be selected as the first batch of pilot cities for national recycled water utilization and allocation…

Strict supervision and strengthen the protection of rivers and lakes. The Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau adheres to the guidance of strengthening supervision and focusing on quality and efficiency, and is supported by key projects. It is the first in the province to issue management measures for construction projects within the scope of river and lake management at the municipal level, and incorporates pre-event, in-process, and post-event supervision into the overall project construction. process. In recent years, Suqian City has scheduled 94 key river and lake treatment projects in 28 categories, compiled 98 important river protection plans, and actively promoted the restoration of water ecology to build happy rivers and lakes. Completed the cleaning tasks of 3,551 residential boats and 19 catering boats in Hongze Lake, and promoted the stability and improvement of the ecological environment of rivers and lakes. In carrying out the work of returning the polders to the lake in Hongze Lake, more than 120,000 mu of polders have been cleared, which has greatly improved the water space, water environment, and water ecology of the lake. In 2022, the old course of the Yellow River (city section) will pass the inspection of Xingfu River and Lake with a high score, successfully creating the first in Suqian City, the first batch of Huaihe River Basin in Jiangsu Province, and the first section of Xingfu River and Lake along the old course of the Yellow River; the water conservancy landscape of Suqian Hub of the Central Canal The area was selected into the National Water Conservancy Scenic Area.

Standardize law enforcement and maintain good water management order. The Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau has continuously improved the law enforcement management system of rivers and lakes, solidly promoted the work of water control according to law, and made new progress in various tasks. The intensity of inspection and law enforcement continues to increase, the “three systems” of law enforcement are fully implemented, the construction of “Internet + supervision” is fully promoted, a water administrative law enforcement supervision system is built, water administrative law enforcement inspections are actively carried out, and good water order is effectively maintained. The special law enforcement has achieved the expected results. The Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau has deployed two special law enforcement actions for groundwater resources protection in the city. A total of 148 enterprises have been investigated, and 52 cases of illegal use of groundwater have been investigated and dealt with. The average water level in the groundwater over-exploitation areas of Suqian City will rise by 2.38% in 2022. rice.

Inherit the rhyme of water and build happy rivers and lakes in the whole region. Based on the construction of the river and lake chief system, the Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau has continuously deepened the achievements in the construction of water ecological civilization, and took the lead in promulgating the “Suqian City Happy River and Lake Construction Implementation Plan” and “Suqian City Happy River and Lake Evaluation Rules” in the province. The plan for the construction of happy rivers and lakes in the next 10 years has been formulated, and the construction standards for happy rivers and lakes have been clarified. In 2022, the city will complete the construction of 35 municipal-level happy rivers and lakes, and the old course of the Yellow River and the Fumin River will pass the provincial-level assessment of happy rivers and lakes. In 2023, according to the deployment of the city’s river and lake chief work conference, the Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau will closely focus on the goal of building a happy river and lake of “safe rivers and lakes, clear water and green banks, fish flying in the shallow bottom, Wenchang people and harmony”, with the goal of happy rivers and lakes With the construction of lakes as the core, a new round of “one river, one policy” revision work has been completed, and the comprehensive investigation and systematic management of key rivers have been realized. It is planned to complete the creation of no less than 5 provincial-level happy rivers and lakes and 127 municipal-level happy rivers and lakes throughout the year, adding charm to the construction of “Beautiful Suqian” and vitality to the construction of “Jiangsu Ecological Park”.

Right now, during the “China Water Week” event, the Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau has joined forces with four water-related units to carry out publicity activities such as the Water Conservancy Open Day, public welfare short video exhibitions, and water-saving voluntary services to jointly create a good atmosphere for loving water, protecting water, and saving water. Add luster to the “Famous Water Rhythm City”.