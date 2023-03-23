César “Landy” Torres, candidate for governor of Alto Paraná for the Colorado Party, List 1, pointed out that the promotion and dignity of workers, with incentives for the generation of jobs and protection, will be the banner of his administration as head of the Governorate. for the performance of their tasks in the different areas.

Landy assured that all the workers of the department will have a strong ally in him, and that with legislation and resolutions he will support the creation of new jobs and the strengthening of the existing ones, so that they obtain progress, with personal well-being and for their families.

These considerations were made during a visit to the American 1500 factory in Ciudad del Este, when he was accompanied by César Romero Roa, Liz Acosta, candidate for deputy, and Nori Sato, candidate for departmental councilor.

The candidate for departmental leadership also said that he will strongly combat corruption and informality, with a well-drawn plan, and with the generation of thousands of jobs, he will counteract smuggling and other illegalities, which prosper as the only alternative to the unemployment of the population. “As a government, I am going to look for a mechanism to generate these investments and correct this shortcoming,” said Landy.

Hike

The Colorado candidate for governor continues with a full agenda in his electoral campaign, making visits to various sectors of citizen affairs and towns throughout Alto Paraná.

“In every corner of the department we feel the love, support and trust of the people,” Landy said.

He recently visited the town of Iruña, accompanied by Rocío Abed, candidate for a new term as deputy, Javier Zacarías, senator and candidate for rekutú and Fernando Schuster, candidate for departmental councilor.

Landy also took a walk through the city of Presidente Franco, this time in the company of the president of Sectional 9, Hugo Barreto and his entire team.

“The key to List 1’s victory is that we listen to everyone and work for the people,” Landy said at the time.