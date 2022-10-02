This article is reprinted from: Tonight News

Market regulators at all levels in this city carry out supervision and inspection

Strengthen epidemic prevention and control to protect consumer safety

In the early morning of October 1, the farmers’ market, supermarkets and stores in Jincheng started a busy day. In order to make the general public feel at ease and feel at ease during the festival, market supervisors at all levels in this city came to the streets early in the morning to protect the consumption safety of the people during the special period of normalization of the epidemic.

“Check whether the site code is complete and conspicuous every day before the booth is opened, and customers must be reminded to scan the site code… In addition, this gas tank must be used safely and be inspected regularly.” Early yesterday morning, the director of the Hedong District Market Supervision Bureau Luo Zhongtang led the law enforcement officers to inspect the breakfast carts in the jurisdiction. In addition to reminding businesses to take various epidemic prevention and control measures, they also instructed businesses to strictly abide by relevant laws and regulations on food safety and fulfill their obligations as the first responsible person.

“After the research and decision of the Hedong District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, from October 1, the orderly restoration of dine-in business units in Dawangzhuang Street, Dazhigu Street, Fumin Road Street, Shanghang Road Street and other streets in Hedong District will be resumed. Therefore, when we inspect the business places such as shopping malls, supermarkets, farmers markets, etc., we must supervise and inspect restaurants to see whether the operators have implemented epidemic prevention and control measures such as code scanning and temperature measurement, and carried out scientific restrictions. To ensure that epidemic prevention and control and food safety are in place. In special times, consumers must eat with peace of mind.” Luo Zhongtang told reporters. During the inspection, the law enforcement officers also strictly checked the implementation of imported cold chain food traceability, food purchase inspection, request for certificate and ticket, food safety system, etc., and guided catering service units to use public chopsticks and spoons, implement small meals and separate meals, and consciously boycott Food waste.

In Nankai District, Yang Tong, deputy director of the Nankai District Market Supervision Bureau, led a team to conduct on-site inspections of mobile pressure vessel users within the jurisdiction. Urge enterprises to strictly implement the main responsibility for the safety of special equipment, the main person in charge should conscientiously perform the responsibility of the first responsible person, carry out all-round investigation and rectification of the safety of special equipment according to the actual situation, and establish a ledger for the hidden dangers of accidents found in the investigation, so as to ensure the safety of special equipment. Check and change, check and change immediately. The staff of the special supervision section of the bureau issued a safety notice to the enterprise, signed a letter of commitment, further clarified its main safety responsibility, and adhered to the safety bottom line.

In order to ensure the consumption safety of the people during the National Day holiday, for the past few days, the epidemic prevention and control group led by the Heping District Market Supervision Bureau has focused on key places such as office places, catering services, bustling areas, residential quarters, and commercial buildings, and has been specially guarded. , regular inspections, repeated inspections, morning inspections and night inspections, etc., focus on special inspections for group prevention and control. All member units of the professional group dispatched more than 1,300 law enforcement forces every day to inspect the relevant business entities of more than 3,400 households, and immediately organized rectification and rectification of discovered problems, checked and filled vacancies, and resolutely built a tightly organized epidemic prevention and control network.

During the National Day holiday, the market supervision bureaus in all districts of the city will continue to carry out the investigation of potential safety risks such as food, medicine, and special equipment, to maintain the bottom line of safety, and to ensure the safety of people’s lives, property and consumption.

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.