Strengthening intellectual property legal protection Ningxia Yinchuan holds intellectual property publicity activities- Chinadaily.com

On April 25, 2023, on the occasion of the 23rd World Intellectual Property Day, the 2023 intellectual property publicity campaign “Strengthening legal protection of intellectual property rights to strongly support comprehensive innovation” was held at the Yinchuan International Exchange Center. More than 300 people, including representatives of “new six special and six excellent” enterprises, participated in the event, aiming to provide a broad communication platform for entrepreneurs, strengthen the awareness of intellectual property protection of innovative enterprises and scientific and technological talents in Yinchuan, and improve the business environment and technological soft power.

Intellectual property rights are an important source of social wealth, one end is connected to the market, and the other end is connected to innovation. Zhang Xin, deputy director of the Intellectual Property Protection Division of the Intellectual Property Office of the Ningxia Market Supervision and Administration Department, said, “People like to buy products with high brand awareness in their daily lives, or go to famous restaurants to eat, which reflects the power of trademarks and brands. 4 On March 7, French President Emmanuel Macron drank wine from the eastern foot of Helan Mountain during his visit to China, and the well-known “Ningxia wolfberry” and “Yanchi Tan sheep”, etc., all belong to the most down-to-earth intellectual property rights of “geographical indications”. Each of us cannot do without intellectual property rights in our work and life, and our industrious and intelligent people are constantly creating and innovating intellectual property rights.”

In recent years, Yinchuan has taken the lead in setting up a “three-in-one” professional collegial panel for intellectual property rights, and issued a white paper on judicial protection of intellectual property rights. Closely following the “three new” industrial layouts, implementing high-value patent excavation and cultivation actions and trademark and brand promotion plans, and carrying out industrial patent navigation and enterprise patent micro-navigation projects, the number of high-value invention patents per 10,000 people in the city reached 3.47. Set up Ningxia’s first intellectual property judicial protection service station to provide “intellectual property protection through-train” services for exhibition activities and new plant varieties. 33 intellectual property dispute mediation institutions have been established, and a roster of specially invited mediators for intellectual property disputes has been established, with an average mediation success rate of 94%.

Han Xiucheng, member of the National Strategic Emerging Industry Expert Committee, gave a keynote speech “The Value and Function of Intellectual Property: Ensuring High-level Innovation and High-quality Development”, combined with actual cases such as Apple, ZTE and Huawei’s “technology cut-off” to analyze the role of intellectual property The value of strategic resources and competitive tools, analyze the significance of ensuring high-level innovation of intellectual property rights, and provide ideas for Yinchuan to achieve high-quality development.

The forum was sponsored by the Yinchuan Municipal People's Government and undertaken by the Yinchuan Public Security Bureau and the Yinchuan Market Supervision Administration (Yinchuan Intellectual Property Office).

