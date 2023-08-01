Strengthening the Construction of Ecological Civilization: Highlights from the 14th Gansu Provincial Committee Meeting

The Third Plenary Session of the 14th Gansu Provincial Party Committee Held in Lanzhou

Lanzhou, China – The third plenary session of the 14th Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China was successfully held on July 31 in Lanzhou. The session focused on strengthening the construction of ecological civilization and discussed and approved the “Decision of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China on Further Strengthening the Construction of Ecological Civilization.”

The plenary session, guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It also fully implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions in Gansu’s important speech.

During the session, the work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee was reviewed and approved, along with the “Decision of the Gansu Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China on Further Strengthening the Construction of Ecological Civilization” and “The Resolution of the Third Plenary Session of the Fourteenth Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.” Additionally, the plenary session replaced the provincial party committee members.

Hu Changsheng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, gave a speech during the session, emphasizing the importance of the construction of ecological civilization in Gansu Province. He highlighted that General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee have placed great importance on this aspect and have provided guidance and support for ecological civilization construction in the province.

Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee has successfully implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. They have worked towards achieving the goals of defending the “two establishments,” maintaining the “two maintenances,” and promoting high-quality development. The committee has also made significant progress in economic construction, political construction, cultural construction, social construction, ecological civilization construction, and party construction.

Secretary Hu Changsheng emphasized the special and important ecological status of Gansu Province and the arduous task of ecological civilization construction. He highlighted the need to fight the iconic battle of promoting overall improvement in the ecological environment.

The construction of ecological civilization in Gansu Province will focus on four main areas: transformation, expansion of greenery, pollution reduction, and invigorating water. These areas aim to implement policies that promote carbon peaking, carbon neutrality, conservation, and the protection of water resources. Additionally, efforts will be made to control desertification and prevent disasters by improving monitoring measures, strengthening emergency response capacity, and enhancing ecological governance.

Hu Changsheng stressed the importance of integrating Xi Jinping’s thoughts on ecological civilization into the construction process. He called for efforts in internalization, refinement, and deepening, to promote the construction of ecological civilization in Gansu with a better path. He also emphasized the need to take both immediate and long-term measures, trace root causes of ecological and environmental problems, and establish a long-term mechanism for ecological protection.

The plenary session concluded with a call for coordination between an effective government and an effective market. They emphasized the importance of policy incentives, market-oriented means, and coordination between the government and the market to promote the transformation of green water and green mountains into economic benefits.

The successful holding of the plenary session marks a milestone in the construction of ecological civilization in Gansu Province. The provincial party committee and government will continue to work diligently to achieve new achievements in economic and social development, as well as in the construction of ecological civilization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

