Struggling to strengthen the army under the banner of the party——A review of the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core to promote the party’s leadership and party building of the people’s army in the new era

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – The leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the building of the party are crucial in the construction and development of the military, according to officials. The Party Central Committee, with General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core, has prioritized strengthening the party’s leadership and party building in the military. This is part of the new great project of advancing party building and is seen as essential for promoting a strong country and national rejuvenation.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, the Party Central Committee has implemented the general requirements for party building in the new era and strengthened the centralized and unified leadership of the party center. Loyalty to the party and protecting the party have been identified as fundamental missions, with efforts made to improve comprehensive and strict party governance.

The efforts to strengthen the party’s leadership in the military have yielded historic achievements and changes. The military’s understanding of the “two establishments” and commitment to the “two safeguards” – upholding the party’s absolute leadership over the army and implementing the responsibility system of the Chairman of the Military Commission – have provided a strong political guarantee.

Under the new leadership and command system, the military commission is in charge, the theater is in charge of the battle, and the services are in charge of building. Furthermore, the military party building system has solidified the implementation of the responsibility system of the Chairman of the Military Commission in important regulations.

To ensure the implementation of the Chairman of the Military Commission’s responsibility system, three mechanisms – requesting reports, supervision and inspection, and information services – have been established and improved. Measures and regulations have been issued to promote the implementation of the system in all aspects of national defense and military construction.

At the 20th National Congress of the CPC, it was proposed to improve the system and mechanism for implementing the responsibility system of the Chairman of the Military Commission. This reflects the Party Central Committee’s determination to continue promoting this system. The Central Military Commission has issued opinions and regulations to deepen its implementation, as well as educational plans and study materials.

The military at all levels considers the implementation of the Chairman of the Military Commission’s responsibility system as the highest political requirement. They uphold the highest political discipline, strengthen their loyalty to General Secretary Xi Jinping, and consistently follow the core of the party.

Various army units have incorporated Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the army into their education and training. When President Xi visited a certain army unit, he encouraged the officers and soldiers to uphold their fine traditions and keep up with the times.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, the military has been using the party’s innovative theories to build their heart and soul. They have actively participated in educational and practice activities, such as the party’s mass line education, the “three stricts and three honests” special education and rectification, and the “two studies and one action” learning and education.

The military’s commitment to strengthening the party’s leadership and party building in the new era will contribute to achieving the goal of a strong military with Chinese characteristics. This will ensure that the people’s army always obeys the party’s command and becomes a world-class force.

In conclusion, the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has played a significant role in promoting the party’s leadership and party building in the people’s army. The implementation of the Chairman of the Military Commission’s responsibility system and the incorporation of Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the army have transformed the military and provided a strong political foundation for its continuous development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

