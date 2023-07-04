Home » Strengthening the Political Construction and Organizational Work of the Communist Party of China: Towards the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation
Strengthening the Political Construction and Organizational Work of the Communist Party of China: Towards the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasizes the importance of the party and the people in building a modern socialist country and promoting the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee has upheld and strengthened the overall leadership of the party. It has emphasized the need to manage and govern the party strictly in all aspects. Currently, China is closer to achieving its goals than ever before, but there are still risks and challenges that need to be addressed.

Political construction of the party is the top priority and must be based on Marxist principles. The party must have lofty ideals, pure qualities, and strict disciplines. The political direction of the party is crucial for its survival and development. It must adhere to the basic theory, line, and strategy of Marxism and socialism with Chinese characteristics. Strengthening the party’s political construction ensures that its various undertakings always move in the correct direction.

The party’s political stance is crucial and must be rooted in Marxism, party spirit, and the interests of the people. Party members must always adhere to the party’s banner and direction and serve the people wholeheartedly. They must resist the erosion of inner-party life and cultivate a clean and upright political culture.

Political ability is the most important skill for party members and cadres. They must be able to analyze and solve problems politically to understand their essence and find effective solutions.

The ideological construction of the party must be strengthened. Ideals and beliefs in Marxism, socialism, and communism serve as the foundation for party members. These beliefs are the political soul of the communists and provide the strength to overcome any challenges. The party must educate and guide its members to uphold these beliefs and remain steadfast in their pursuit of communism.

The party must unify thought, will, and action with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It must integrate learning, thinking, and application to transform Xi Jinping’s socialist thought into concrete actions and achievements.

Implementing the party’s organizational line is crucial for the party’s success. It requires focusing on the organizational system, cultivating high-quality cadres, and attracting talented individuals dedicated to serving the country. The party must have politically sound cadres who can lead the modernization drive. It must adhere to the principles of integrity and meritocracy in selecting and employing personnel. Training and assessment systems should be improved to enhance the cadres’ ability to promote development and serve the people.

Overall, the political construction and organizational work of the party are essential for building a modern socialist country and achieving the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The party remains committed to its ideals, principles, and strategies, and ensures that its members are politically capable and dedicated to the party’s cause.

