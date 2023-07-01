Home » Stress on the pig market – butchers find pig prices too high
Stress on the pig market – butchers find pig prices too high

Stress on the pig market – butchers find pig prices too high

With 2.50 euros per kg SG, the listing of the association of producer groups for livestock and meat climbed to a new record on Thursday. According to the Association of Producers’ Associations (VEZG), the decisive reason for the price jump of 7 cents was the scarce supply of slaughter pigs.

The interest group of pig farmers (ISN) also sees it this way: “The severely reduced animal stocks in Germany, but also in the neighboring countries, are making themselves felt more and more clearly on the European pig market,” say the ISN experts. But the resistance of the butchers is increasing, say market observers. It is to be feared that it will probably result in a new showdown.

Because: The high prices on the red side are not only causing significant sales problems in the meat trade. The price level for exports is also very high compared to the competition from South and North America, so that a number of export-oriented European countries are continuing to export (despite the price increase on the domestic market) at unchanged prices, say market observers.

Robert Elmerhaus from Tönnis Agrarblog takes a critical view of the price increase: “The new pork price high meets a declining demand in the trade. Consumers are reluctant to buy because the prices at the counter are too high. The pork market is overwhelmed with the rise in the price to EUR 2.50, the price cannot be enforced despite the small supply of live meat.”

In addition: “Because the holidays in Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt start next week, domestic consumption threatens to fall even further.”

