Celebrate Eid and festivals together, police close eye on social media

Address by Additional SP Waqarabad District PV Muralidhar, Peace Meeting at Tandoor

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 01 / April

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Waqarabad District PV Muralidhar has advised all communities to celebrate their respective Eids and festivals together with national unity and harmony. He warned that any kind of provocation Incitement will not be tolerated and strict legal action will be taken against instigators irrespective of their reach.

Additional SPPV Muralidhar today Saturday in Tandoor town of Waqarabad district on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi, Bhadreshwar Mandraj celebrations and the month of Ramzan on behalf of Police Department Tandoor in Tulsi Garden in Shahipur, DSP Tandoor G. Shekhar Gaur. He was addressing the peace meeting organized under the leadership of

In this meeting, the President of District Libres Raju Gaur, President of Municipality Tandoor Tatikonda Swapna Premal, Vice President of Municipality Patlola Deepa Narasimlu, President of Jamiat Ulema District Waqarabad Maulana Muhammad Abdullah Azhar Qasmi, Officials of Muslim Welfare Association Muhammad Khurshid Hussain, Syed Kamal Athar, President Tandoor. Town BRSMA Naeem Afo, ex-municipal member Muhammad Irfan and others participated and gave speeches and gave various advices to the police department and the public.

Additional SPPV Murali Dharne continued his address from this peace meeting and said that celebrating festivals and Eids together with peace and order increases communal unity and respecting each other’s religions is mandatory for everyone. By which a pleasant atmosphere of peace is always maintained in the society. He said that the responsibility of maintaining such an atmosphere of peace belongs to every citizen. Formation of committees and peace meeting is an excellent initiative.

Additional SP Waqarabad district PV Muralidhar warned in his address that those who post religious insults, provocations and incitements on social media will not be tolerated. He said that the police is closely monitoring social media. And if anyone posts lies, rumours, and inflammatory posts or videos on social media, strict legal action will be taken against them.

Earlier, local Muslim leaders Muhammad Khurshid Hussain, Syed Kamal Athar, Maulana Muhammad Abdullah Azhar Qasmi, MA Naeem Afo, Khalid Saifullah, Ghulam Mustafa Patel and others said in their address that to maintain the peaceful atmosphere of Tandoor, it is necessary that both Classes should respect each other’s religions and cooperate better with each other. Instigators should not be encouraged at all. If any person is inciting against any religion, a complaint should be made to the police immediately.

These Muslim leaders assured that Muslims would ensure cooperation as usual on the occasions of Tandoor Jatra and Hanuman Jayanti. They said that Tandoor is a symbol in the entire state in terms of communal unity and peace and order. Needs to be maintained.

In this peace meeting, General Secretary Hindu Utsav Samiti Patlola Narasimlu, CPI Leader Vijay Lakshmi Pandit, TJS Municipal Member Somasekhar, Convener Telugu Desam Sidjeeb Hussaini, Town Congress President and Municipal Member Prabhakar Gaur, Imtiaz Baba, In-charge BJP Rajni. Kant, President Bhadrishwar Mandir Committee Bantaram Sudhakar, Circle Inspector Police Tandoor (Urban and Rural) Rajendra Reddy, Ram Babu, Sub Inspector Police, police employees besides leaders of both religions and a large number of youth participated.

