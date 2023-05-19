Strict controls to ensure the success of the “7 Cup” football league

Electronic flag – Rabat Today, Thursday evening, at the “Edo Anfa” hotel in Casablanca, the draw for the “7 Cup International” football tournament took place in its sixth session, whose competitions will be held in the Marrakech Grand Stadium according to strict legal controls to ensure that it passes in an ideal atmosphere, during the period from 25 to 28 May. The ongoing, under the auspices of the “Association for the Encouragement of Sports in Contracting in Morocco”.

The competition will be known, according to a communication by the organizing party, a copy of which Al-Alam received, with the participation of more than 500 male and female players representing 40 teams, including 10 foreign teams, 7 of which come from France and a team from Senegal, and a mixed team representing the “Bank of Africa” and includes players from several African countries, and another mixed team that includes players from several European countries and the Moroccan community in the old continent, while a team from Libya could not come because it did not obtain a visa to enter Morocco.

According to the same report, the “7 Cup International” football league program for corporate and contracting teams includes 3 competitions, the first is for the age group of 21 years and over, and 20 teams will participate in it, and the second is for the age group of 36 years and over, and 16 will participate in it. As for the third competition, which is considered one of the developments of the sixth session, it will be allocated to the women’s teams of companies with the participation of 4 teams, in a step aimed at encouraging companies and contractors to create their own women’s teams.

The same communication indicated that after the participating teams arrived at the residence hotel in the city of Marrakesh on May 25th, on Friday, the 26th of the same month, the elimination matches will take place, before the price, quarter, half-final and final rounds matches will take place on Saturday, May 27th, to take place on the same day. Starting at half past eight in the evening, the award ceremony will be organized for the winning teams, which will be broadcast live on the Al-Riyadiyya channel, which will also provide direct transmission of the sixth round matches, similar to the past five rounds.

And the same source warned that the league will be conducted according to strict legal controls to ensure that it passes in an ideal atmosphere at the level of fair play by completely preventing strong physical interventions and slips aimed at retrieving the ball from the opponent in order to avoid any serious injuries among the players, including employees, frameworks and officials of the participating companies’ teams. In addition to preventing protests against arbitration decisions in this friendly league, which will be led by referees from the old Marrakesh League, while referees have been assigned to lead the competition matches for the female component.

In this context, Abdallah Marrakchi and Jalil Faraj, the organizers of the “7 Cup International” tournament, confirmed that all necessary measures were taken, in order to ensure the passage of the sixth session in professional conditions, by providing accommodation for the participating teams in a “5-star” hotel. As well as ensuring nutrition and securing transportation between the hotel and the stadium in high-class buses, not to mention the provision of an ambulance equipped with the latest technology and the presence of a doctor, nurse and physiotherapist in the stadium during the matches in order to intervene immediately whenever necessary.