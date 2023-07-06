Stricter rules for climate protection expected in global shipping

At the start of the deliberations, UN Secretary-General António Guterres made an urgent appeal to the delegates: “I urge you to leave London with a greenhouse gas strategy that commits the sector to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest,” said him in a video message.

International shipping is responsible for around three percent of global emissions of greenhouse gases such as CO2. Guterres also asked the IMO to set “ambitious, science-based targets from 2030 – both for absolute emission reductions and for the use of clean fuels”.

The IMO is a UN special organization with 175 member countries and is regarded as a decisive lever because it sets internationally binding rules for shipping on environmental issues. So far, the IMO roadmap only provided for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping by at least 50 percent by 2050 compared to 2008 levels. For further perspective, it was only said that the aim was “to end these emissions as soon as possible in this century”. According to the German shipyard association VSM, a stricter course based on the EU model has so far been blocked by developing countries, oil-producing countries and countries with flags of convenience. Important shipowner associations, on the other hand, already agree that climate neutrality should be achieved by 2050, and some shipping companies are already aiming for 2045 or 2040.

