Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 31. The third issue of “Seeking Truth” magazine published on February 1 will publish an important article by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, “Comprehensively Administering the Party Strictly and Exploring the Path of Relying on the Party” The successful path of self-revolution jumping out of the historical cycle rate”.

The article emphasizes that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee has incorporated comprehensive and strict governance of the party into the “four comprehensive” strategic layout, and has promoted the construction of a clean and honest government and the fight against corruption with unprecedented courage and determination, stopping some years of unsettled The unhealthy trends and evil tendencies that have been curbed have solved many chronic diseases that have not been resolved for a long time, eliminated serious hidden dangers that existed within the party, the state, and the army, and the loose and lax governance of the party has been fundamentally reversed. Strictly governing the party in an all-round way has made historic and groundbreaking achievements, and has produced all-round and deep-seated influences. It must be persisted and continuously advanced for a long time.

The article pointed out that I often talk about the issue of jumping out of the historical cycle rate. This is a major issue that affects the great cause of the party in the future, the life and death of the party, and the success or failure of my country’s socialist system. How to jump out of the historical cycle rate? The party is always thinking and exploring. Comrade Mao Zedong gave the first answer in his cave in Yan’an, which is “let the people supervise the government”; after a century of struggle, especially the new practice since the 18th National Congress of the Party, the party gave the second answer, This is the self-revolution. Self-revolution is to supplement calcium and strengthen bones, detoxify and sterilize, strong men cut wrists, remove putrefaction and regenerate muscles, constantly eliminate viruses that erode the party’s healthy body, continuously improve self-immunity, and prevent death. The courage to self-revolution and acceptance of people’s supervision are inherently consistent, and both originate from the original mission of the party. Over the past 100 years, the party has relied on developing people’s democracy and accepting people’s supervision outside the party, comprehensively and strictly governing the party internally, promoting self-revolution, courageously upholding the truth, correcting mistakes, and bravely turning the blade inward to cure the poison, ensuring the long-term prosperity of the party. Persistence, continuous development and growth.

The article pointed out that comprehensively and strictly governing the party is the great practice of the party’s self-revolution in the new era, and has opened up a new realm of self-revolution for a century-old party. First, adhere to the leadership of the party’s political construction and adhere to the fundamental political direction of self-revolution. Second, insist on taking ideological construction as the basic construction of the party, and temper the sharp ideological weapons of self-revolution. Third, resolutely implement the spirit of the eight central regulations, rectify the style of work with strict discipline, and enrich the effective ways of self-revolution. Fourth, insist on fighting corruption and punishing evil with thunderous momentum, and fight the tough and protracted battle of self-revolution. Fifth, insist on strengthening the political function of the party organization and the cohesion of the organizational force, and forge a team of cadres who are good at fighting and brave in self-revolution. Sixth, insist on building an institutional normative system of self-purification, self-improvement, self-innovation, and self-improvement to provide institutional guarantees for advancing the great self-revolution.

The article pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we have inherited and developed the Marxist theory of party building, summed up and applied the party’s century-old struggle history, and deeply promoted practical innovation, theoretical innovation, and institutional innovation in governing the party. The understanding of the regularity of Marxist political parties and how to build a long-term ruling Marxist political party has reached a new height. (1) Adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee. (2) Adhere to the fact that the party must manage the party and strictly govern the party in an all-round way, and lead the great social revolution with a great self-revolution. (3) Adhere to the leadership of the party’s political construction, and ensure that the whole party maintains a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee in terms of political stance, political direction, political principles, and political path. (4) Adhere to the main tone of strictness without wavering, and improve the political, contemporary, and pertinence of discipline construction. (5) Persist in carrying forward the spirit of nailing and strengthening the construction of work style, and use the excellent party style to drive the social style and the people’s style to be good. (6) Persist in punishing corruption with a zero-tolerance attitude, and unswervingly follow the path of anti-corruption with Chinese characteristics. (7) Persist in correcting all corruption and unhealthy trends that harm the interests of the masses, so that the masses feel that fairness and justice are by their side. (8) Persist in grasping the leadership of the “key minority” and above, and tighten the political responsibilities of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. (9) Adhere to the improvement of the party and state supervision system, and form a comprehensive coverage, normal and long-term supervision force.