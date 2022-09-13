Home News Strictly implement epidemic prevention and control policies to keep the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics
Strictly implement epidemic prevention and control policies to keep the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics

Original title: Strictly implement the epidemic prevention and control policy to keep the bottom line of no large-scale epidemic

On September 12, Liu Fei, Member of the Standing Committee of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee, Executive Vice Governor, and Commander of the Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government’s Leading Group for Response to the Epidemic, emphasized the need to thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s efforts to prevent and control the epidemic when he inspected the normalized epidemic prevention and control work in key places in Kunming. The spirit of the general secretary’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control and the requirements of the national teleconference on the prevention and control of the new coronary pneumonia epidemic, strictly implement the national ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and firmly adhere to the bottom line of no large-scale epidemic.

Liu Fei went to farmers’ markets, retail pharmacies, expressway service areas, bus passenger stations, etc., and adopted the method of “four nos and two straights” to randomly check the implementation of normalized prevention and control measures, and visited the festival on behalf of the provincial party committee and government. During the period, the police officers and staff on duty stick to their posts. He pointed out that it is necessary to consolidate the responsibilities of the Quartet and conscientiously do a good job in epidemic prevention and control before and after the National Day. It is necessary to conscientiously implement the requirements for normalized nucleic acid testing in key places and key groups, strengthen the management of sentinel sites such as pharmacies and clinics, and improve the sensitivity of monitoring and early warning. To strictly implement the requirements for normalized prevention and control of crowded places, the management industry must manage epidemic prevention. It is necessary to ensure the orderly flow of people and provide convenient health services for people entering Yunnan. It is necessary to strengthen inspection and supervision, and promote the implementation of prevention and control measures. (Wang Dan)

See also  Scanning of the group portraits of the guards of the national gates

(Editor-in-charge: Xu Qian, Zhu Hongxia)

