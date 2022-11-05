News from this newspaper (Reporter Jiang Ruojing) According to the epidemic information released by the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention last night, from 0:00 to 15:00 on November 5, there were 29 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infections in the city, of which 26 were quarantine observers. 3 cases of social screening personnel; 14 cases in Chaoyang District, 9 cases in Changping District, 2 cases in each of Haidian District and Tongzhou District, 1 case in each of Daxing District and Pinggu District; 27 cases of mild infection and 2 cases of asymptomatic infection.

The city’s CDC reminded that this round of epidemics presents the characteristics of multi-source input, multi-chain parallel, multi-point and wide-ranging, clustered epidemics and sporadic cases intertwined, etc. It is necessary to fully grasp the new characteristics of strong transmission power and fast transmission speed of Omicron variant strains , insist on “dynamic clearing” without wavering. It is necessary to strengthen the epidemic prevention and control work in key places such as schools, nursing homes, nursing homes, and child welfare homes, urge school students, staff and service personnel to abide by various epidemic prevention regulations, and reduce gathering activities. It is necessary to use speed to prevent the spread of the epidemic, race against time to block the spread of the epidemic, scientifically and accurately do a good job in prevention and control, strictly prevent the spread of epidemic risks, and block the chain of virus transmission.

It is necessary to tighten the “quartet of responsibilities”, strengthen epidemic prevention and control in key places such as schools, nursing homes, nursing homes, and children’s welfare homes, do a good job in epidemic prevention management and service guarantee, and urge school students, staff and service guarantee personnel to abide by the various A set of epidemic prevention regulations to reduce gathering activities. If you have 11 types of new coronary pneumonia-related symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, decreased sense of smell (taste), nasal congestion, runny nose, conjunctivitis, myalgia and diarrhea, report them in time, and go to the hospital fever clinic for investigation according to regulations.

It is necessary to adhere to the social epidemic prevention and control, and all communities (villages), property departments and other relevant units must earnestly perform their management responsibilities, strengthen personnel access management, keep doors, look after people, scan codes, register, and implement various Public places such as public transportation, hotels and homestays, supermarkets, entertainment and fitness should adhere to normalized prevention and control measures such as scanning code for temperature measurement, checking 72-hour nucleic acid negative certificates, standardizing and scientifically wearing masks, and maintaining safe social distance. . It is necessary to strengthen the frequency of cleaning and sterilization in key public places such as public restrooms, maintain clean, dry, and airy. Personnel using public restrooms should wear masks in the whole process, reduce conversations, and do hand hygiene in a timely manner to reduce the risk of epidemic transmission.

The general public continues to enhance their awareness of protection, conduct nucleic acid testing according to regulations, and adhere to normal prevention and control measures such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, frequent ventilation, less gathering, and maintaining a safe social distance. Risk personnel take the initiative to report, and when accepting the transfer, they must truthfully report their personal information and itinerary, and cooperate with various prevention and control measures such as centralized isolation, home isolation, health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing.

