Strike actions at locks finally axed: now also agreement with VSOA and ACOD on civil servant statute

The Flemish government has now also reached an agreement with VSOA and ACOD on the reform of the Flemish civil servant statute. This is reported by Flemish Minister of the Interior and Administrative Affairs Gwendolyn Rutten (Open Vld) and Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (N-VA). The strike actions at the locks are therefore definitively over.

Shipping traffic has been seriously disrupted since the beginning of the week due to a lock keepers’ strike. They have been taking action for several days out of dissatisfaction with the reforms to the civil servant statute. Hundreds of ships are therefore stuck at the locks.

On Tuesday night, Minister Rutten and ACV Public Services agreed on the reform of the civil servant statute. However, VSOA and ACOD continued to take action, causing the disruption to continue. On Friday, the Flemish government also reached an agreement with the two other trade unions to stop their actions.

The modernization of Flemish personnel policy remains the starting point, according to Minister Rutten’s office. In general, new civil servants in the Flemish government will no longer be appointed permanently as standard in the future. The permanent appointment will therefore be phased out. There is an exception for positions of authority and current staff members can retain their status.

The agreement that the Flemish government concluded with VSOA and ACOD provides for a separate reform for the entire nautical chain. This means that the list of authority positions will be updated. In addition, a milder transition from the current to the new staff statute is provided. The old pay scales will also grow proportionately.

“It was not easy, but we are there,” says Minister Rutten. “A major reform of the Flemish personnel statutes after years of negotiations. With this agreement, all trade unions will definitively stop their actions. The Flemish economy can breathe again.”

“I am particularly pleased that we have reached an agreement on the structural reform of the Flemish civil service statute, and that the strike actions in and around our port are being stopped today. This way, further damage to the economic fabric in Flanders is avoided,” says Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon.

