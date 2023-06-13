Strike for collective pay at Heidelberg University Hospital

Heidelberg. For a total of 13 times on Tuesday, over 100 employees from two subsidiaries of the university hospital Heidelberg went on strike for wages. At Klinik-Technik GmbH (KTG), work is stopped on Tuesday and Wednesday and at Kurt-Lindemann-Haus gGmbH (KLH) the entire week, ver.di reports.

AdUnit Mobile_Pos2

AdUnit Content_1

On Tuesday, the strikers handed over 2,800 signatures of support from Heidelberg University Hospital employees from nursing, the medical profession, from all teams and professions at the university hospital to their hospital board and the management of the subsidiary, in which they demanded that negotiations be started.

MP Hermino Katzenstein from the government faction of the Greens supported the demand of the strikers on site: “Equal pay for equal work does not apply here at a state company. We have to change that because Baden-Württemberg should become a model state for good work.” Daniel Born from the SPD had already declared his solidarity in advance.

more on the subject news“>Newsticker All reports from Rhein-Neckar Mannheimer Morgen Plus article news“>Traffic Daimler Buses: New subsidiary for charging infrastructure news“>Recipe Collective bargaining at Deutsche Bahn continued

The responsible Minister for Science, Petra Olschowski, had acknowledged the employees in writing for their work and granted them their basic right to strike, but referred to the local management for the negotiations with reference to collective bargaining autonomy, which has so far categorically rejected the talks.

Since the beginning of 2023, the management of Klinik-Technik GmbH (KTG) and since mid-2022 the management of Kurt-Lindemann-Haus gGmbH (KLH) have refused collective bargaining with ver.di. Both are 100 percent subsidiaries of Heidelberg University Hospital.