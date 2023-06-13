Home » Strike for collective pay at Heidelberg University Hospital
News

Strike for collective pay at Heidelberg University Hospital

by admin
Strike for collective pay at Heidelberg University Hospital

Heidelberg. For a total of 13 times on Tuesday, over 100 employees from two subsidiaries of the university hospital Heidelberg went on strike for wages. At Klinik-Technik GmbH (KTG), work is stopped on Tuesday and Wednesday and at Kurt-Lindemann-Haus gGmbH (KLH) the entire week, ver.di reports.

AdUnit Mobile_Pos2

AdUnit Content_1

On Tuesday, the strikers handed over 2,800 signatures of support from Heidelberg University Hospital employees from nursing, the medical profession, from all teams and professions at the university hospital to their hospital board and the management of the subsidiary, in which they demanded that negotiations be started.

MP Hermino Katzenstein from the government faction of the Greens supported the demand of the strikers on site: “Equal pay for equal work does not apply here at a state company. We have to change that because Baden-Württemberg should become a model state for good work.” Daniel Born from the SPD had already declared his solidarity in advance.

more on the subject

news“>Newsticker

All reports from Rhein-Neckar

news“>Traffic

Daimler Buses: New subsidiary for charging infrastructure

Published
Von
Alexander Jungert

news“>Recipe

Collective bargaining at Deutsche Bahn continued

Published
Von
dpa

The responsible Minister for Science, Petra Olschowski, had acknowledged the employees in writing for their work and granted them their basic right to strike, but referred to the local management for the negotiations with reference to collective bargaining autonomy, which has so far categorically rejected the talks.

See also  The Liguria Tar: "No to dogs on non-dedicated free beaches". The appeal of an association against the Municipality of Begeggi has been rejected

Since the beginning of 2023, the management of Klinik-Technik GmbH (KTG) and since mid-2022 the management of Kurt-Lindemann-Haus gGmbH (KLH) have refused collective bargaining with ver.di. Both are 100 percent subsidiaries of Heidelberg University Hospital.

You may also like

U.S. Bancorp announces quarterly dividends

Edict 1st. notice Disleyner Moreno Zúñiga

Secret documents case, former US President Donald Trump...

Farmers in Mexico jailed after protests for fair...

In confusing facts, a peasant leader was assassinated...

Special Olympics guests in Rottenburg: combine carnival and...

Praying in an airplane

“Failed”, Yeison Jiménez is dispatched against a follower...

Freeport McMoRan: Consolidation nearing the end! page 1

Monagas lynx champion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy