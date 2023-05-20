Strike moves its global headquarters to El Salvador and expands to 65 countries

The Bitcoin Strike-powered payment application expanded its services to 65 countries in parallel with the move of its world headquarters to El Salvador. Before its expansion, the mobile application was only operational in the United States, El Salvador and Argentina.

Since it began in 2019, the app has aimed to become a global crypto-powered equivalent of Venmo or Cash App. On Friday, the company, led by 29-year-old entrepreneur Jack Mallers, announced it would expand to a total of 65 global markets, in addition to the US, El Salvador and Argentina, where it already operates.

In an interview with Fortune in Miami, Mallers promoted Strike’s consumer-facing app, which offers Bitcoin and Tether transfers, through what he described as a “frictionless onboarding.”

“We believe there are billions of people who want a money app with those features and capabilities in contrast to a cloudy world of crypto exchanges and hidden, unregistered licensing regimes and 1000 different currencies,” he said.

At a time when the US crypto industry is grappling with regulatory uncertainty, and as the Securities and Exchange Commission is suing companies for offering unregistered securities, Mallers said this is a validation of Bitcoin’s approach. Strike.

“I think Bitcoin stands on its own, and how obvious it is that it’s not owned by anyone,” Mallers told Fortune. “Every other instrument in this industry has a founding team, a foundation, and they issued some [tokens] privately and handed them over to auctions before they went live, and that sounds a lot more like value.”

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has publicly stated that he views Bitcoin as a commodity, not a security.

Mallers notes that Strike has taken a regulation-first approach in the US, including in New York, where Strike is currently unavailable but is in the process of applying for a BitLicense call.

Mallers added that Strike’s expansion into other global markets came in part as a result of moving its world headquarters to El Salvador, which passed a digital asset law earlier this year establishing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. According to Mallers, Strike received one of the first licenses under the new regime, along with Bitfinex.