The Fresenius Group, to which the Helios Group belongs, has made an average pre-tax profit of 4.6 billion euros in the past five fiscal years. Despite this – or precisely because of this – Helios has made an offer that would mean a loss of real wages for its employees: Helios is offering two wage increases of 2 percent each over a period of 24 months. Although the offer is garnished with an inflation compensation bonus of EUR 2,000 and a few other bonuses, the bottom line is that the employees would have a significant loss of purchasing power.

Emergency service agreement ensures medical care

Among the strikers is Nico Kollatz, who spoke to MDR THÜRINGEN last year about the critical working conditions in the building. For him it is a matter of course to go on strike. He also does the same for the colleagues who have to work today due to the emergency service agreement made by Verdi and Helios, although they wanted to go on strike. According to the agreement, the clinic can call on strikers to work if there is no other way to take care of the patients. For each individual station, the agreement lists how many workers are needed for the emergency service.

That’s why Hannes Gottschalk’s phone rings every ten minutes this morning. In the first hour alone, he has to send 15 nurses back to work. Many employees are disappointed not to be allowed to go on strike because they have to secure the emergency service, says Gottschalk. On the one hand, the emergency service agreement shows how difficult it is when not only systemic but also health-related professional groups go on strike. See also Bloomberg confirms: Apple's car set to debut in 2025

On the other hand, the agreement shows how bad the workload really is at Helios Erfurt: “The emergency duty roster that we have concluded with the management is – and many colleagues have mirrored that to us – actually the normal duty roster,” emphasizes Gottschalk.

Helios Erfurt, where emergency service is the norm

This is also confirmed by a WhatsApp survey by a works council among various hospital employees, which MDR THÜRINGEN was able to see: “Emergency staffing often occurs. It’s regularly ‘normal’ for us,” writes a neurosurgery employee. An employee in pneumology, in which, according to the emergency service agreement, four full-time employees (VK) must be available on early shift, writes: “Pneumology 1 [gemeint ist die Station, Anm. d. Red.] 4 is standard on early duty”.

An employee in the intensive care unit drew a completely disastrous picture: “Last week we ran under or on emergency care. From 7 late shifts on Friday, one VK was moved to night shift and so we were 6 late”. According to the emergency service agreement, however, eight full-time employees are to maintain the late shift. An emergency operation seems to be the norm at the Helios Clinic in Erfurt.

A request from MDR THÜRINGEN to the clinic management to what extent the emergency service agreement for the strike differs from the occupation under normal conditions was left unanswered by the clinic. It should also be mentioned that Managing Director Florian Lendholt once again – for the sixth time – declined an interview request.

A strike club is bursting at the seams

Despite the emergency service agreement, the strike is growing noticeably with every hour. Shortly after 8 a.m., around a hundred employees leave the Helios and run to the sound of whistles and the horns of passing cars into the creative filling station on Nordhäuserstraße. See also ATP Finals: May wins a 2-1 reversal against Hulkach to win the group stage start_Medvedev

The café, which is otherwise mainly frequented by students, has set up a strike bar in the old copy shop across the street, which quickly turns out to be too small. Nursing staff are crowded tightly into the few seating areas. A long queue forms in front of the table with the strike list, stretching out into the street. At around 11 a.m., a completely overwhelmed Hannes Gottschalk spoke of around 200 participants in the strike.