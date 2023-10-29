Striker Bas Dost collapses during game in Netherlands

Former Bundesliga striker Bas Dost collapsed during a soccer game in the Netherlands and was treated on the pitch for minutes. The first division game between AZ Alkmaar and NEC Nijmegen on Sunday was then canceled. Dost, who plays for NEC, was conscious and carried off the pitch, his club said on Sunday evening. Images showed paramedics carrying a defibrillator onto the field, but it was not clear whether it was used.

The away game was canceled in the 90th minute, five minutes before the end, with the score 2-1 for Nijmegen. As the newspaper “De Gelderlander” reported, Dost (34) gave another thumbs up as he left the field on a stretcher to the applause of the spectators.

What exactly happened to Dost was initially unknown. He fell to the ground in the center circle shortly before the end of the official playing time. Players from both clubs stood around him protectively and shielded him with a cloth. Later in the cabin, Dost had already sat up on the stretcher when his father arrived and he called his wife to calm her down, De Gelderlander reported.

Eintracht Frankfurt, where Bas used to play, wished the professional a speedy recovery. “The Eintracht family is thinking of you and wishes you a full recovery,” it said in a statement.

VfL Wolfsburg also wished “a complete recovery”. Bas Dost collapsed during his team’s game against Alkmaar today, it said in a statement. And: “Fortunately, he is conscious.”

