Friday 9 September is going to be a difficult day on the school, health and train front. The trade union organization Fisi (Italian Federation of Intercategorical Trade Unions) has proclaimed a general strike of all sectors of public administration, public and private health and education. There is a protest against the vaccination obligation against Covid-19 provided for some professional categories (health care ones). Also on 9 September there will be a protest by train drivers and capitreno who ask for interventions against the episodes of aggression to the staff on the trains.

Railways: 9 September 8-hour strike for train drivers and capitreno



The 8-hour national strike, from 9 to 17, of train drivers and capitreno of Trenitalia, Italo, Trenord, Trenitalia, Tper and Sncf has therefore been confirmed for 9 September. The protest was jointly proclaimed by Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Fast Confsal and Orsa “for serious events damaging the safety and safety of workers who provide a service to the community every day on the trains “. “Neither the employers nor the State – the acronyms complain – have taken measures such as” the increase in the resources of front line personnel “or” transport daspo “and” revision of existing legislation “

Possible cancellations

There are “possible total and partial cancellations” of Frecce, Intercity and Regional Trenitalia. The effects, again in terms of cancellations and delays, still indicates the company, “may extend beyond the time of termination” of the strike. The table of guaranteed trains is available on the trenitalia.com website on the page dedicated to strikes.

48-hour strike also in schools and healthcare

On the other hand, a 48-hour strike was called from 9 to 10 September for the school, public administration and health, public and private sectors. The abstention from work was proclaimed by the Fisi (Italian Federation of Intercategorical Trade Unions), in protest at the compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 required for some workers. The trade union federation defines “not understandable” the hypothesis that doctors may be required, in the autumn months, to also undergo a fourth dose

Unknown accessions

It remains to be seen how many of the workers in the sectors involved will decide to take part in the strike. In any case, the minimum essential services must be guaranteed. Looking at health care, for example, first aid and services related to non-deferrable problems and diseases for hospitalized patients will remain active.