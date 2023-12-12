Striking difference in style: these are the Christmas cards of the British royals

© AP

The members of the British Royal Family have unveiled their annual Christmas card photos. What is striking is the major difference in style between the image of King Charles and that of Crown Prince William.

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:04 PM

King Charles chose an image from his coronation ceremony earlier this year. The photo, taken by photographer Hugo Burnand, shows him with his wife Camilla in the throne room of Buckingham Palace, wearing their official robes.

© AFP

Crown Prince William, wife Kate Middleton and their three children George (10), Charlotte (8) and Louis (5) took a very different approach. The family presents a black and white photo in which they all wear white shirts. The women wear jeans, the men wear black pants. Charlotte is sitting on a chair, with the other family members standing up next to her. The photo was taken by Josh Shinner, the photographer who has previously portrayed actresses Florence Pugh and Jodie Comer and singer Sam Smith.

© AP

Share this: Facebook

X

