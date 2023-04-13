Sadie and Rollo’s reaction to meeting via video call went viral due to the feeling of affection it inspires.

The two dogs that met through a video call went viral after the recording was published showing their howls marked with love, which is why millions of Internet users were shocked by the way they missed each other, because according to experts the Canines, just like humans, can build important and close relationships, even through a screen.

In the case of Sadie and Rollo, they showed the world how much they miss and care for each other. The exciting moment touched TikTok users by going viral, “When you really miss your best friend”says the description of the clip shared on the Rollo and Sadie account (@rolloandsadie).

The canine has a cross between a Husky and a shepherd and he is the product of a mix between a rottweiler and a shepherd, in the clip it is clearly seen when both see each other again and the reaction allows us to assume that they have not forgotten each other and that their love remains intact.

The aforementioned video has more than 22.4 million views in just 6 days since it was published, it shows a shot of Rollo groaning while he sees Sadie, who upon hearing his sob can’t help expressing his sadness by grunting it takes seconds of raw feeling, causing him to turn his head.

Undoubtedly, the moving moment makes their owners laugh, “it is charming how our four-legged friends are capable of expressing feelings that we would generally associate with humans, such as joy, sadness, nostalgia, longing for the one who It’s gone,” they commented.