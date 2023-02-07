WhatsApp It is one of the most used instant messaging platforms worldwide, however, it is also one of the most used for fraud or deceptive activities, such as a chain of “I do not authorize” that has confused users in the country.

The popular social network and messaging tool from the company Meta is used by more than 2 billion usersmaking it a hotbed for malicious activity, fake news, and hoaxes.

In this sense, despite the fact that the tool has security protocols and extreme encryption to prevent leaks of conversations, files, images and information, It is used by people who do not use its functions well.

That being said, over the past few weeks there has been a sharing a chain of messages under the premise of “I do not authorize” alluding to the fact that WhatsApp will use user information.

Thus, the chain points out that there are only a few days left for the platform to use people’s personal and multimedia data, so the only way is to write that “I do not authorize”, since “it can use judgments against you”.

“I do not give permission to Whatsapp nor to any organization associated with Whatsapp, such as Facebook and Instagram to use my images, information, messages, photos, deleted messages, files, etc.the message reads.

Also, ask that it be shared with 10 groups, otherwise “WhatsApp will cost 0.01 euro per message”.

The above, according to computer security experts, cIt consists of a deception model in which they make users go viral with a message to ‘measure’ its impact and generate panic.

In turn, spokespersons for the platform have explained that there is no charge for the use of itIn addition, some command that starts when copying and pasting into groups or contacts is not activated either.

So the string is all about fake messages, so It is advisable to ignore or educate people to stop its dissemination.

On the other hand, WhatsApp notifies all its users through official channels such as the website, profiles in networks and even in states of the same network about updates, risks or improvements.

Finally, you should avoid replying to messages from strangers who send strings or links, as they can be WhatsApp scams with which they steal data and accounts.

Foto: Pexels

