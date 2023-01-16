Xin Changxing, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, delivered a speech at the opening meeting of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference and Governor Xu Kunlin made a government work report at the opening meeting of the Provincial People’s Congress, which aroused enthusiastic responses from the participating representatives. Inside and outside the venue, everyone talked about their feelings, suggestions, and development based on the actual work, and offered advice and suggestions for the comprehensive promotion of the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu, pooling wisdom and strength.

Jiangsu TV reporter Chen Chao reported: “Struggle to achieve great things, dreams to gather strength. The representatives at the meeting agreed that the speech of the provincial party committee secretary Xin Changxing and the government work report made by the provincial governor Xu Kunlin stand high, seek truth and be pragmatic, and urge People will forge ahead, and they will surely gather a majestic force to comprehensively promote the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu.”

Kong Haiyan, deputy to the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress, said: “Secretary Xin’s important speech and Governor Xu’s government work report reflect a firm political position, responsibility for the times, and strong sentiments of the people. The inspiring high-spirited attitude will surely promote the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu to get off to a good start, which is of great significance.”

Yang Guishan, deputy to the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress, said: “The important tasks of the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu have been clarified in the next five years, and it has pointed out the direction for us to ‘draw a blueprint to the end’. In the next step, our Nanjing Branch of the Chinese Academy of Sciences will deepen the implementation of a new round of The strategic cooperation agreement between the institute and the site, and strive to make due contributions to Jiangsu’s high-quality development and leading modernization as the main force of the national strategic science and technology force.”

How to make Chinese-style modernization fully display a considerable and sensible picture of reality in the land of Jiangsu? During the deliberation and discussion, everyone believed that Secretary Nobunaga’s speech and Governor Xu Kunlin’s government work report issued a mobilization order to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and start a new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu. Development, self-reliance and self-improvement through science and technology, common prosperity, green and low-carbon development, etc. have been deployed and arranged, and phased goals such as economic growth of about 5%, 1.2 million new urban jobs, and 1.2 million mu of new high-standard farmland have been given, reflecting It has fulfilled the mission of Jiangsu as a major economic province to take the lead and take the lead.

Wang Wei, a member of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said: “Let the state-owned enterprises dare to do business, the private enterprises dare to enter, and the foreign enterprises dare to invest. As a private enterprise, we are full of confidence to achieve and achieve performance, and contribute to Jiangsu’s economic development.”

Wu Xie’en, deputy to the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress, said: “Secretary Xin’s speech and Governor Xu’s report both mentioned that we must adhere to the people-centered development idea and strive to promote common prosperity. We want to create a high-quality life so that ordinary people can understand it better. to a sense of happiness and fulfillment.”

Chen Ming, deputy to the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress, said: “We must give full play to the advantages of the port, optimize the layout, improve the energy level, accelerate the integration of port and shipping and the integration of port, industry and city, and create a more distinctive ‘Water Transport Jiangsu’ to promote coordinated regional development. provide strong support.”

Cheng Wei, a representative of the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress, said: “As Jiangsu’s eco-environmentalists, we must adhere to strict adherence to the entry threshold for ecological and environmental protection, improve the modernization of the governance capacity of the ecological and environmental governance system to a higher standard, and deeply protect the blue sky, clear water, and pure land. fight, and contribute more to the construction of a beautiful Jiangsu.”

