“I hope you will continue to play a role as a good example, actively spread truth, goodness and beauty, pass on positive energy, drive more people around you to be good, promote socialist core values, and strive to be good citizens of the society, good employees of the unit, and good members of the family. To realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and dedicate one’s own light and heat.” On August 13, General Secretary Xi Jinping replied to Li Peisheng and Hu Xiaochun, staff members of the Huangshan Scenic Area in Anhui, who were rated as “good people in China“.

In his reply, General Secretary Xi Jinping fully affirmed the deeds and dedication of Li Peisheng and Hu Xiaochun, and put forward ardent expectations, encouraging them to live up to their trust, stand on their posts, and continue to struggle. The warm words of the general secretary will surely inspire more people in the whole society to follow the example of “good Chinese people”, do their jobs well, integrate personal ideals into the cause of the party and the country, make extraordinary achievements in ordinary positions, and serve Make unremitting efforts to achieve national rejuvenation.

The ropes around their waists pick up garbage on the cliffs, and they guard the welcome pine like protecting their eyes. They are the epitome of the tens of thousands of strugglers in our country and the representatives of “good Chinese people”. Since the launch of the online “I recommend me to comment on the good people around me” in 2008, 16,228 people (groups) have been selected. “Canal Man” Wang Daliang, “Heart-warming Secretary” Li Jun, “warm-hearted” girl Shi Aitong who guards the elderly with hanging windows in the cold winter, and Fu Guozhong, a 94-year-old retired teacher in Hainan who donated more than 10 million yuan from his family… They have different occupations and deeds. They are different, but share the same moral quality and value pursuit, vividly interpreting the true meaning of socialist core values. The perseverance and dedication of “good Chinese people” in ordinary positions, their great love and righteous deeds, good deeds and perseverance, fill the society with love and strength.

“Good Chinese people” not only contribute to my country’s modernization drive, but also provide the whole society with a strong value guiding force, cultural cohesion, and spiritual driving force with practical actions. The confidence to overcome difficulties is of great significance.

The power of example is limitless. “China‘s good man” is not only a great honor, but also a role model for the society. “Good people in China” should continue to demonstrate their charisma and responsibility under the guidance of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reply. We must be down-to-earth, do every ordinary job well, do every little thing around us well, work diligently, work hard, and achieve extraordinary performance; we must continue to set a moral benchmark and an example for the masses, so that The socialist core values ​​are internalized into people’s spiritual pursuit and externalized into people’s conscious actions.

Good people are everywhere, and good people are all around. The whole society should follow the example of “good people in China“, learn from good people, emulate them, have ideals and beliefs, not be afraid of difficulties and obstacles, work tenaciously and selflessly in the workplace, work hard, love one line, and drill one line, and shine in all walks of life Fever, we must vigorously practice the core socialist values, stand up spiritually, and strive to be a good citizen of the society, a good employee of the unit, and a good member of the family.

CCTV commentator