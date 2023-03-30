The Provincial Optimizing Business Environment Construction Conference has aroused enthusiastic responses from enterprises in Anshan

In the past few days, the province’s business environment optimization conference has aroused enthusiastic responses among enterprises in Anshan. Entrepreneurs said that there are only participants in optimizing the business environment, and there are no bystanders. They should give full play to their own advantages, continue to expand their main business and strengthen their industries, so as to contribute to the overall revitalization of Anshan.

“The convening of the province’s business environment optimization conference is like a ‘timely rain’, which has injected a ‘stimulant’ into the development of the enterprise.” Gao Yanzhou, deputy general manager of Anshan Yuanxin Iron and Steel Co., Ltd., said that the company will take this conference as an opportunity to practice Adopt new development concepts, take advantage of the situation and leverage to promote the development of enterprises to a higher level, and make greater contributions to the high-quality development of Anshan.

Yang Litian, chairman of Liaoning Freda Construction Technology Co., Ltd., was deeply impressed by the specific measures put forward by the Provincial Optimizing Business Environment Construction Conference. He said that he should lead the team to practice internal skills, strengthen strength, build image, continue to improve quality and expand scale, and realize the strategic goal of “building the first brand in the steel structure industry in Northeast China” in the next three years, and contribute to the revitalization and development of Anshan with practical actions .

The convening of the Provincial Optimizing Business Environment Construction Conference allowed Zhang Lixin, general manager of Huatai Zhiwei (Anshan) Technology Co., Ltd. to see the determination of the provincial party committee and the provincial government to resolutely fight the battle to optimize the business environment. He said that in the future work, the company will continue to operate honestly and law-abidingly, strive to become bigger and stronger, and contribute to local economic and social development.

Entrepreneurs are full of praise for the great progress Anshan has made in building a business environment in recent years. Magna Magnetic Power Co., Ltd. is a star enterprise born and raised in Anshan. Wu Zhengbo, general manager of the company, said that we are both witnesses and beneficiaries of the improvement of Anshan’s business environment. It is hoped that Anshan will introduce more measures to encourage and support innovation, so as to provide a better fertile ground for the innovation and development of traditional industries and the improvement of quality and efficiency.

Chen Dawei, the general manager of Xiuyan Ruijia Decoration Materials Co., Ltd., is a college student who returned home to start a business. He said that with the in-depth implementation of the three-year action for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, Xiuyan’s business environment will be more favorable and there will be more development opportunities. It is hoped that the majority of wanderers abroad will actively return to their hometowns to start businesses and contribute to the development of their hometowns with practical actions.

Danfoss (Anshan) Control Valve Co., Ltd. is a foreign-funded enterprise. Gao Guanghai, the general manager of the company, has a deep feeling that the Anshan Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government attach great importance to the construction of a business environment. He said that the person in charge of the company’s guarantee regularly answers questions and solves problems for the company, helping the company develop smoothly in Anshan. It is hoped that Anshan will make further strides to build a “Phoenix Tree” of industrial agglomeration and attract more “Golden Phoenixes”.