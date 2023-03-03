People’s Daily Online, Chengdu, March 2 (Reporter Song Haoxin) Today, Chengdu held the 2023 Civil Affairs Work Conference, reviewed and summarized the 2022 civil affairs work, and arranged and deployed the 2023 civil affairs work.

In the past year, Chengdu’s civil affairs system has always insisted on serving the people with heart and soul, focusing on basic livelihood security, grassroots social governance, and basic social services. Building a friendly society, taking the lead in completing the “second half” of the two reforms, strengthening basic security for people’s livelihood, improving the elderly care service system, promoting the construction of people’s democracy throughout the process, improving the level of special social affairs management services, and promoting comprehensive and strict party governance. New progress and new results have been achieved in civil affairs work, and various goals and tasks for 2022 have been fully completed. Not only the civil affairs work of the whole country has been awarded excellent grades in the comprehensive evaluation of the whole province, but also many tasks such as elderly care services, rehabilitation of the disabled, social governance, registration and management of social organizations have been affirmed by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and other ministries and commissions, and 3 districts (cities) and counties have been awarded Three ministries and commissions, including the Ministry of Civil Affairs, have been approved as smart, healthy elderly care demonstration bases. Wenjiang District has been selected as the second batch of national comprehensive innovation pilot areas for the rehabilitation assistive device industry, and Wuhou District has been selected as a national key contact city (district) for actively responding to population aging.

The meeting pointed out that 2023 is the “year of reform and improvement” for Chengdu’s civil affairs. The civil affairs work should be more focused on serving the overall situation, people-centered, problem-oriented, collaborative and efficient, and safe development, focusing on people’s livelihood and civil affairs, and innovation. Civil affairs, smart civil affairs, law-based civil affairs, cultural civil affairs, fulfilling basic livelihood security, grass-roots social governance, and basic social services, striving to write a new chapter in the modernization of Chengdu’s civil affairs.

The meeting requested that in 2023, the civil affairs work of the whole country should fully implement the decision-making and deployment of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, focus on the overall work idea of ​​”11689″, take the construction of a friendly society for all ages as the guideline, and take the “year of reform and improvement” as the main line to focus on six key points Work, implement eight civil affairs and people’s livelihood practical issues, promote nine civil affairs special actions, work hard and move forward courageously, and contribute to the construction of a park city demonstration area that implements new development concepts.

The meeting focused on accelerating the promotion of high-quality development, focusing on creating high-quality life, and focusing on achieving efficient governance. It required the civil affairs system of the whole country to take the initiative to make better use of services to promote coordinated regional development, promote industrial circles and strong chains, and rural revitalization. and other functional functions; adhere to the goal of common prosperity, strengthen the accessibility of civil service supply, continue to enhance the sense of gain of the citizens, and make Chengdu more happy; deepen the construction of smart civil affairs to empower grassroots governance, and the party building will lead and strengthen the “micro” Network Reality” to promote the modernization of the governance system and governance capabilities of megacities.

The meeting arranged and deployed the key tasks of Chengdu’s civil affairs work in 2023: First, serve the masses with heart and soul, strengthen security services for groups with special difficulties, improve the level of special social affairs services, deepen the construction of smart civil affairs, and make every effort to solve the emergencies and worries of the masses. Second, we must do a good job in the implementation of civil affairs and people’s livelihood, and do a good job in the aging transformation of empty-nest elderly living alone, the construction of community elderly care service complexes, the construction of friendly communities for the elderly with cognitive disabilities, the construction of meal aids for the elderly, and the protection of minors. The eight practical matters of people’s livelihood, such as the construction of positions, make the protection of civil affairs services more inclusive and accessible. Third, we must focus on promoting high-quality development, creating high-quality life, and achieving efficient governance, with nine special actions as the carrier to promote the refinement, standardization, and intelligence of civil affairs services. Fourth, we need to promote facility capacity building through the implementation of projects in the civil affairs system, establish the working concept of “grasping projects means focusing on people’s livelihood, and focusing on projects means focusing on development”, and promote the elderly care services, funerals, children’s welfare, mental health benefits, assistance, and minors in the field of civil affairs. 64 key projects in 6 categories of human protection were implemented in an orderly manner. Fifth, we must deepen the construction of civil affairs cadres, promote the work style of seeking truth and being pragmatic, upholding integrity and innovation, transform management into service, strengthen the closed-loop work method, adhere to scientific decision-making, promote the style of investigation and research, and rush down to do practical things and seek facts Recruitment, seek practical results, and use actual work performance to hand over the people’s satisfactory answers. Sixth, we must deepen reform and innovation, explore and build a new model and mechanism of civil affairs work that conforms to the characteristics and laws of megacities, enhance the awareness of innovation, carry forward the spirit of pioneering, create an atmosphere for officers, and promote the comprehensive deepening of reforms to advance in breadth and depth.

The meeting emphasized that the civil affairs work service guarantees the vast number of vulnerable groups, needy groups, and special groups. Living and implementing high-efficiency governance, making new breakthroughs in promoting the service industry to build a strong chain and strengthening the city’s core functions, achieving new results in improving people’s livelihood and well-being and promoting common prosperity, and making progress in promoting and improving the modernization level of megacity governance. New progress, with solid work achievements to contribute more civil affairs forces to the construction of a park city demonstration area that implements new development concepts.