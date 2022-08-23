Entering the General Technology Group Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd., on the assembly line of the electrical equipment workshop of the supporting business department, an electrical cabinet can be assembled every 20 minutes; in the tool rest business department, the machining efficiency of the tool disc has increased by 67% compared with the beginning of this year… 2019 Since General Technology Group’s strategic restructuring of Shenyang Machine Tool in 2010, the deepening of reform has brought new vitality to the old state-owned enterprise.

All the way to the north, Jilin Beidahu Scenic Area is a thousand miles away, and the fragrance of flowers is pleasant. “The ice and snow tropics are hot for four-season tours, and a good environment is a big selling point. There are several freezers for wild vegetables, and guests can enjoy this green food.” Yang Baoqing, a villager in Nangou Village, Yongji County, Jilin Province, is busy greeting tourists. Nangou Village is adjacent to the Beidahu Ski Resort, where everyone runs restaurants and hotels, and the per capita income increases by more than 20,000 yuan each snow season.

Further north, Heilongjiang is blessed with golden winds and thousands of rice waves. “Look! How strong this rice is. With technology escort, the yield per mu is expected to exceed 1,200 jin this year, and an automatic irrigation system will be used next year.” Li Yucheng, chairman of the Yucheng Modern Agricultural Machinery Professional Cooperative in Huachuan County, Heilongjiang, smiled. Over the past ten years, Heilongjiang has contributed 1.47 trillion catties of grain to the country.

“The Party Central Committee attaches great importance to the revitalization of the Northeast. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of But the prospects are very good. We are full of confidence and expectations for the revitalization of the Northeast.”

“I wish the people of Shenyang City and Liaoning Province a happier and better life in the revitalization of the Northeast in the new era!”

From August 16th to 17th this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Jinzhou, Shenyang and other places in Liaoning Province to conduct in-depth investigations in the Revolutionary Memorial Hall, river and lake management projects, enterprises and communities.

On the map of China, the Northeast region plays an important role. This is an important industrial and agricultural base in my country. It is very important to maintain the strategic position of national defense security, food security, ecological security, energy security and industrial security, and it is related to the overall situation of national development.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has visited the Northeast for many times. The general secretary pointed out: “There are more people from the northeast, and I am very concerned about the revitalization and development here.”

In December 2015, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. The meeting reviewed and approved the “Several Opinions on Comprehensively Revitalizing Old Industrial Bases in Northeast China“, which provided important guidelines for the revitalization of Northeast China.

In September 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping spent 4 days and traveled 2,000 kilometers to check the pulse of the Northeast region, and encouraged the cadres and the masses in the Northeast: “The Northeast has been revitalized to the key point of rolling rocks up the mountain and climbing over the ridge, and we must solve the problem of mental state. The more difficult it is, the more ‘real style’ is needed, and it is necessary to work hard.”

Yin Yin entrusts me with every word. Over the past ten years, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the broad masses of cadres and masses in the Northeast have emancipated their minds and forged ahead, writing a new chapter in the revitalization of the Northeast in the white mountains and black waters.

“To build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way and to achieve the second centenary goal, we must take the road of independent innovation”

In Shenyang SIASUN’s assembly and debugging workshop covering an area of ​​20,000 square meters, dozens of mobile robots either walk or carry, and their performance tests are conducted in an orderly manner. “Everyone was very excited to see the general secretary coming,” said Chen Shang, an employee representative.

On the afternoon of August 17 this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Shenyang SIASUN Robotic Automation Co., Ltd. In the enterprise exhibition hall, the general secretary listened to the introduction of the overall situation of the revitalization of Northeast China in the new era of Liaoning, inspected the centralized display of Liaoning’s advanced technology products, and inspected the production, operation and independent innovation of SIASUN.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “To build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way and to achieve the second centenary goal, we must take the road of independent innovation.”

“In recent years, the Party Central Committee has attached great importance to independent innovation and the construction of an innovative environment. We are the beneficiaries.” Zhang Jin, President of Siasun, said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the company has invested more than 100 million yuan in research and development every year, and has completed important national scientific and technological breakthroughs. More than 800 items.

Northeast China, the cradle of new China‘s industry. Here, the first furnace of molten steel, the first jet aircraft, the first diesel locomotive, and the first piece of “really good” in the People’s Republic of China were born… It has written a glorious page in the history of the development of the People’s Republic.

However, when the tide of reform and opening up is surging, the development of the Northeast region has encountered difficulties and challenges.

“At present, the development of the Northeast region encounters new difficulties and challenges, which include common reasons such as the national ‘three-phase superposition’, as well as individual reasons such as the industrial structure, system and mechanism of the Northeast region.” In July 2015, President Xi Jinping The secretary held a symposium for comrades in charge of some provincial party committees in Changchun, Jilin, to give a pulse for the development of the Northeast region.

In September 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a symposium on further promoting the revitalization of the Northeast in Shenyang, Liaoning, and emphasized: “We must rely on innovation to make the real economy solid, strong and excellent, adhere to the phoenix nirvana, vacate the cage and change the bird, and actively support emerging emerging industries. The development of the industry will be accelerated, and an industrial development pattern of multi-point support, multi-industry development and diversified development will be formed as soon as possible.”

Implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, the cadres and masses in Northeast China have strengthened their confidence in reform, worked hard to plan regional reform and development ideas, and explored ways to stimulate the vitality of grass-roots reform and innovation, and the economic development momentum has continued to increase.

Seek power from technological innovation——

On the production line of Liaoyang Petrochemical’s copolyester unit, crystal-clear product particles gushed out like spring water. This high-end raw material, which can be used in the packaging of products such as precision medical devices, reduces costs by about 15% for downstream companies.

In the factory area of ​​China Shipbuilding Corporation Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Group Co., Ltd., a 360-meter-long, 30-story building “Mobile Refinery at Sea” is undergoing a mooring test. This self-developed deep-water semi-submersible drilling platform can be suspended in the deep sea and can drill down to 10,000 meters below sea level.

You chase after me, be self-reliant. In the past ten years, technological innovation in Northeast China has been running at a high speed. The first domestic aircraft carrier, 300,000-ton super-intelligent crude oil tanker, transonic wind tunnel main compressor and other major powers were born here; Beijing-Zhangjiakou intelligent motor train, 400 kilometers per hour high-speed train for cross-border transportation rolled off the assembly line; 2021 Liaoning Province High-tech The number of technology companies has exceeded 8,100, which is nearly 8 times that of 2012. The technological innovation on the black soil is thriving and fruitful.

Seeking vitality from reform and innovation——

The number of functional departments at the company’s headquarters has been reduced by 40%, and the number of subordinate legal person enterprises has been reduced from 99 to 15; the average salary of technicians in 2021 will increase by 49% compared with 2019, and under the circumstance of very difficult business operations, 268 million yuan of R&D investment will be guaranteed. …Since 2019, a “strategic reorganization of the central and local governments” has reborn Shenyang Machine Tool.

“The reorganized Shenyang Machine Tool has further clarified the ideas and methods to solve the blockages and difficulties in the high-quality development of the enterprise.” Li Wenhua, Vice Chairman and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of General Technology Group Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd. said that in the first quarter of this year, the group realized profits. The total amount is 18 million yuan, the first operating loss since 2015.

Climb over hurdles, roll rocks up the mountain. In the past ten years, the reform of state-owned enterprises in Northeast China has pressed the “fast forward button”. The “three supply and one industry” of state-owned enterprises were separated and handed over, and the task of the collective reform of the factory-run large-scale group was basically completed; the reform of state-owned forest farms and forest areas was fully completed; after the mixed-ownership reform, China No. , the growth rate of net profit in the past two years has remained above 30%… Deepening the reform and paying attention to detail, a number of old state-owned enterprises are full of vitality.

Open to innovation to ask for potential——

In June this year, in Tiexi District, Shenyang, the BMW Rida plant with a total investment of 15 billion yuan was officially put into operation. As one of the seven major foreign-funded projects in the country, the Lida factory construction project enjoys “special class services” at the provincial, municipal and district levels. The land acquisition of about 6 million square meters was completed in only 5 months.

“The BMW Group has extended the validity period of the joint venture and cooperation to 2040, sending a positive signal to the world that China‘s door will only open wider and wider,” said Zipse, chairman of the BMW Group.

Openness and inclusiveness, mutual benefit and win-win results. In the past ten years, the Northeast region has expanded and opened up and entered the “fast lane”. Dalian Jinpu New District, Changchun New District, Harbin New District and other state-level new districts have accelerated the construction. More than 6,000 new enterprises will be established in the Heilongjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone in 2020, and a number of major foreign-funded projects such as Dalian Intel have been completed and put into production.

“A good ecological environment is a valuable resource for the economic and social development of the Northeast, and it is also an advantage for the revitalization of the Northeast”

On the north side of the confluence of Xiaoling River and Daughter River in Jinzhou City, Donghu Forest Park is lined with green trees and sparkling water.

On the afternoon of August 16, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected the ecological environment along the Xiaoling River. The general secretary emphasized that the concept of green development should be integrated into all aspects of ecological protection, environmental construction, manufacturing, urban development, and people’s lives, so as to accelerate the construction of a beautiful China.

When the ecological environment is improved, the people have the most sense of gain. “In the past, the environment here was not good. It was dusty on sunny days and muddy on rainy days.” Dong Xiaojun, a Jinzhou resident, recalled that since 2014, Jinzhou City has carried out comprehensive environmental improvement of the two rivers, and built more than 10 kilometers of green belts along the river, forming a riverside fitness center. Leisure strip park. “It’s a big change now. Enjoying lotus flowers in summer and watching swans in winter makes me feel good about coming here.”

“A good ecological environment is a valuable resource for the economic and social development of the Northeast region, and it is also an advantage for the revitalization of the Northeast region.” General Secretary Xi Jinping hereby congratulates the green development of the Northeast region.

Bearing in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ardent entrustment, adhering to ecological priority and green development has become a conscious action of the cadres and masses in Northeast China.

——This is a decade of green mountains and beautiful waters and a better ecology.

On the southern edge of Horqin Sandy Land, trees block sand, grasses fix sand, water culverts sand, light locks sand, multi-handed sand control, long-term efforts, the desertified land in Fuxin, Liaoning Province has changed from “shawozi” to “land of fish and rice”.

On the banks of Chagan Lake in Jilin, the lakes and swamps are densely covered, and the sand and alkali are weak. “We insist on using 6-inch mesh fishing nets and put fish fry every year. Now the water is beautiful and the fish is fat, and people are rich. Guard the ‘golden signboard’ of Chagan Lake, and live a life of ‘fish every year’!” Working in Chagan Lake Zhang Wen, who has been there for decades, can’t hide his excitement.

In the hinterland of Xiaoxing’anling, the forests and seas of Yichun in Heilongjiang are vast and refreshing. In the past five years, the average annual net increase of the local forest stock volume is more than 10 million cubic meters, the forest coverage rate has reached 83.8%, and the cumulative number of tourists has reached more than 65 million, and the tourism income has reached more than 50 billion yuan.

In the past ten years, the sections of the main stream of the Liaohe River with inferior water quality have been completely eliminated, and the water quality of the Liaoning section of the Bohai Sea has been significantly improved. – The implementation of the pilot ecological project for the protection and restoration of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes and grasses in the Sanjiang Plain is accelerated, and the ecological security barrier in the north continues to be consolidated.

——This is a decade of black soil self-cultivation and solid Canglin.

On the vast fields, Yu Haizhong, a grower of Heilongjiang Beidahuang Group’s Hongwei Farm, worked tirelessly, “From big fat medicines to organic fertilizer nutritious meals, the black soil is shiny and soft, and the rice grows strong, more than 300 mu of ‘sold out’! Relying on green and ecological rice, our income has increased a lot.”

Over the past ten years, the Northeast region has strengthened the promotion and application of modern agricultural science and technology and technical training, and actively developed green agriculture, ecological agriculture, and high-efficiency agriculture. Heilongjiang takes care of the “giant pandas in arable land” to ensure that black land is not reduced or degraded. The area of ​​typical black soil arable land reaches 156 million mu; the total number of enterprises that have effectively used green food labels in Liaoning has reached 586, and the total number of products has reached 1,078; Jilin protected The cultivated area has increased by 4.8 times in five years, and the agricultural mechanization rate has reached 92%, which is 20 percentage points higher than the national average.

——This is a decade of energy conservation, consumption reduction, and low-carbon development.

In Liaoning, my country’s current nuclear power plant with the largest installed capacity, Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Station, has been put into full production, with six units generating an annual power generation capacity of 48 billion kWh.

In Jilin, major clean energy projects such as “Three Gorges with Landscape on Land” and “Three Gorges with Landscape and Energy Storage” have started construction.

In Heilongjiang, Daqing Oilfield “embraced” new energy, and the Spark Water Surface Photovoltaic Demonstration Project was connected to the grid for power generation.

In Inner Mongolia, my country’s first single million kilowatt-class onshore wind power base was officially put into operation in Xing’an League. The first phase of the project can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 2.5 million tons per year.

In the past ten years, the Northeast region has vigorously developed the new energy industry by relying on the advantages of abundant scenery resources. Since the “13th Five-Year Plan”, the installed capacity of wind power, photovoltaic and other new energy power generation in Northeast China has always maintained double-digit growth. By the end of 2021, the installed capacity of wind power and photovoltaic power generation in Northeast China will account for more than 30%, and the green development momentum is surging.

“The dream of a well-off society, the dream of a strong country, and the Chinese dream are, in the final analysis, the ‘happy dream’ of the common people”

The people have always been the deepest concern in General Secretary Xi Jinping’s heart.

During his inspection in Shenyang, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Peony Community, Santaizi Street, Huanggu District, to learn about the service for the people.

In the restaurant for the elderly, General Secretary Xi Jinping asked the elderly people who were eating whether the price of the food was expensive, whether the community service was good, and what difficulties they had in life.

Walking into the house of resident Li Shui, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, etc. Everyone told the general secretary that the community has been renovated, the house is much warmer in winter, the problem of water accumulation on the road has also been solved, the environment is good, and the mood is good.

Seeing their prosperous life and beauty, General Secretary Xi Jinping is very pleased: “The dream of a well-off society, the dream of a strong country, and the Chinese dream are, in the final analysis, the ‘happy dream’ of the common people. All the struggles of the Chinese Communist Party are to seek happiness for the people.”

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has inspected the Northeast many times. The most in-depth visits are in rural areas and communities, the most visited are ordinary people, the most concerned are poverty alleviation, and the most inquiries are about people’s well-being.

Bearing in mind the earnest entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping, all departments in Northeast China pay more attention to making up for shortcomings in the field of people’s livelihood, so that the people can share the results of the revitalization of Northeast China.

——Stabilize employment, increase income, and enhance people’s sense of gain.

The Yichun Forest Farm in Heilongjiang in early autumn is lush and quiet, with flowing mountain springs. “The forest farm built new houses and repaired toilets for us. Now there are a lot of tourists, and the annual income is more than 100,000 yuan.” Driven by Liu Yangshun, a retired employee of the Xishui Forest Farm Branch of the Shangganling Forestry Bureau, there are 24 forest farms, and they have become “Xishui Farmhouses”. Courtyard Street”.

Make full use of the unique resources and advantages of the Northeast region, from cutting down trees to sell for money to protecting greenery and selling scenery, making the ice and snow into a mountain of gold and silver. By the end of 2020, all 4.277 million registered poverty-stricken people in Northeast China have been lifted out of poverty, and all 50 key counties of national poverty alleviation and development work have been lifted. In 2021, the per capita disposable income of residents in Northeast China will reach 30,518 yuan, a cumulative increase of 89.5% compared with 2012.

——Make up for shortcomings, lay a solid foundation, and enhance the happiness of the people.

“I used to have to wrap a padded jacket in the house in winter, but now the house is warm, and my heart is warm.” 69-year-old Zhang Liangchen, who lives in Xinhe Community, Shenyang’s Shenyang Reform and Innovation Demonstration Zone, has witnessed the old community’s new look. “Put on the ‘insulation clothes’ on the building body, and it looks like a new community from a distance!”

Develop urban and rural infrastructure to make up for the shortcomings of people’s livelihood. Over the past ten years, affordable housing projects such as renovation of old communities and shanty towns in Northeast China have been progressing smoothly, and more than 10 million shantytown residents have “went out of sheds and entered buildings”; about 8,290 old communities have been renovated in Heiji and Liaoning provinces, with a total of over 2.47 million. people have improved their living conditions. As of the end of June this year, 692,000 mobile phone base stations have been built in Northeast China, “counties and counties have access to 5G” and “every villages have access to broadband”, and the information highway has made people “rich pockets and rich heads”.

——Bound the bottom line, provide excellent service, and protect people’s sense of security.

In Changchun, Jilin Province, the scent of the “Senior” canteen in Changshan Garden Community is fragrant. “Two meals a day are delivered directly to the house, and it’s not the same.” Since his wife had a cerebral thrombosis, this place has become the second “home” of Huang Xinmin.

Northeastern University in Shenyang, Liaoning Province is about to usher in a new semester. Fu Jiawei, who is about to enter the senior year, was under great financial pressure because of the treatment of his relatives at home. “Nowadays, the school provides subsidies for difficulties, and there are food cards and daily necessities at the beginning of the semester.” Fu Jiawei said, “In addition to scholarships and grants, there is no need to worry about life.”

Embrace the bottom line of people’s livelihood and share the results of revitalization. Over the past ten years, focusing on serving the people, facilitating the people, and bringing peace to the people, the Northeast region has solidly carried out public service projects. In Liaoning, the average number of years of education for the working-age population has increased to 11 years, ranking among the top in the country; in Jilin, more than 30% of the newly increased financial resources are used for people’s livelihood each year, and the cumulative number of new urban jobs in the past five years has exceeded 2 million; In Heilongjiang, the number of beds in medical and health institutions per 1,000 population will increase from 4.79 in 2012 to 8.34 in 2021.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the broad masses of cadres and masses in Northeast China are striving with the majesty of the tiger, the vigor of the tiger, and the spirit of swallowing thousands of miles. Write a new chapter in the revitalization of the Northeast in the new era.