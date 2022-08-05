Data sources: Tibet Autonomous Region Statistics Bureau, Department of Ecology and Environment, Organization Department of Tibet Autonomous Region Party Committee

Bottom image: The scenery of Yangzhuo Yongcuo.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shen Hongbing

Great changes in the snow, an extraordinary decade.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has attached great importance to the work of Tibet, and has cared about the people of all ethnic groups in Tibet. The sixth and seventh Tibet work symposium established the party’s strategy for governing Tibet in the new era, pointed out the direction of progress and provided fundamental guidelines for doing a good job in Tibet work in the new era.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Tibet has entered a new era with the best development, the greatest changes, and the most benefits for the masses: since 2016, more than 260,000 farmers and herdsmen have moved away from the bitter and cold places with high mountains and deep valleys, and realized the realization in river valleys and towns. Live and work in peace and contentment; at the end of 2019, all 628,000 registered poor people in Tibet were lifted out of poverty, and all 74 poverty-stricken counties and districts were lifted; Speeding on Tibet’s first electrified railway…

In July 2021, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the snowy plateau. It is the first time in the history of the party and the country that he went to Tibet to celebrate the peaceful liberation of Tibet as the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, the president of the state and the chairman of the Central Military Commission. During his inspection in Tibet, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the party’s strategy for governing Tibet in the new era, adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, base itself on the new development stage, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, and serve and integrate into the new development. pattern, promote high-quality development, strengthen the construction of border areas, focus on the four major events of stability, development, ecology, and strong borders, continue to make new achievements in promoting ecological protection and sustainable development of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and strive to compose the snow-covered plateau. A new chapter in quality development.

Strengthen border construction, protect sacred land and build a happy homeland

Brand-new buildings, smooth roads, water, electricity and communication facilities are all available… Witnessing the vicissitudes of life, the sisters Zhuoga and Yangzong expressed their sincere emotion that Yumai Township, which was once a “three-person township”, is now completely new.

Home is Yumai, country is China. In October 2017, General Secretary Xi Jinping said in his reply to the sisters Zhuoga and Yangzong, “A country can only have a home, and without the peace of the border, there will be no peace of ten thousand families. Every plant and tree on the territory of the motherland, we Take good care of it.”

“I remember the first time I opened the road, people gave Hada to the car. Now the changes in Yumai are getting bigger and faster.” Zhuoga introduced that Yumai Township now has 67 households with more than 200 people, and has two jurisdictions. An administrative village, the per capita annual income of the township was nearly 40,000 yuan last year.

The bigger change is that there are primary schools and health centers in the village, minor illnesses can be treated without leaving the village, and children no longer have to climb the snow-capped mountains more than 5,000 meters above sea level to go out to study. In Yumai Township, 17 pre-school-age children and 13 primary-school-age children have achieved centralized school attendance, and enjoy the education “three guarantees” policy of covering food, housing and basic learning expenses like other children in the district. Since the implementation of this policy in the Tibet Autonomous Region in 1985, millions of students have benefited. “We must study hard and be the Gesang flower rooted in the snowy borders,” said student Tenzin Pianduo.

The beautiful Lebu Valley is located in Cuona County, Shannan City, which is in stark contrast to the towering Himalayas. The average altitude here is about 2,400 meters. Mainly the Monba people.

Relying on good natural conditions, people of all ethnic groups in Lebugou have solidly promoted rural revitalization after poverty alleviation, developed tourism, tea planting and other industries, and their incomes have continued to increase. Baima Zhuoma of Mumba Minority Township runs a farmhouse with income of more than 60,000 yuan last year. “At the beginning, I didn’t know anything about homestays and tourism, and the government staff taught me hands-on.” From sanitation to online sales, Baima Zhuoma has learned the basics and is now a skilled homestay owner.

“Protect the frontier of the motherland and build a happy homeland. The infrastructure of Mama Township is constantly improving, and its reputation on the Internet is getting bigger and bigger. Many tourists come here because of it!” Baima Zhuoma is full of love for the land under her feet, The future life is full of hope.

It was the harvest season in Miri Village, Medog County, Nyingchi City. Villager Baima Wangzha was happy these days. His family was worried about missing the farming season because of the lack of labor. He did not expect policeman Lao Hongda and other young people to come .

Laohongda is a police officer of the Medog Border Management Brigade of the Tibet Frontier Inspection Station. Knowing that Baima Wangza’s family was busy with harvesting, Laohongda and seven or eight colleagues rushed over after work together, and finished all the farm work within two days.

“To protect the grass and trees here, we must rely on the police and the people as a family, and the people of all ethnic groups are united as one.” Zhu Yi, the team leader, said.

During the “Thirteenth Five-Year Plan” period, the registered population of border counties in Tibet increased steadily, and all 206 industrial projects in border areas started construction. By the end of last year, all 624 well-off border villages in Tibet had been built, and 21 border counties had started to implement designated assistance projects, and Tibet’s border development had entered a new stage of stability.

Develop characteristic industries and take the road of high-quality development in line with the reality of Tibet

In the midsummer season, in a group of Dianjiao Village, Zhaxigang Township, Gar County, Ali Prefecture, the lush green color added a lot of vitality to the magnificence of Ali. But just over 10 years ago, it was still the deserted Gobi desert. Since 2010, Tibet has promoted the artificial grass planting project in the whole region. Dianjiao Village has gradually developed into an artificial grass planting base, planting patches of alfalfa and other plants suitable for plateau growth.

“We are in an alpine region, and the natural grassland grows very slowly. In winter, the livestock will have no grass to eat. Now it is different. Not only do livestock have grass to eat, but our village has become more beautiful because of the green grass.” In Oju said.

“In order to fully implement grassland ecological protection, during the ’14th Five-Year Plan’ period, Tibetan farmers and herdsmen will enjoy the third round of grassland ecological protection subsidy and reward policy funds of 3.42 billion yuan each year, an increase of 538 million yuan over the previous round of average annual funds. The household fund is 2.87 billion yuan.” said the head of the Grassland Management Office of the Forestry and Grass Bureau of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Up to now, the reserved area of ​​artificial grass in Tibet has reached 1.57 million mu, and the annual hay output exceeds 600,000 tons.

La Qing, 58, has been a herdsman in Jiali County, Nagqu City since he was a child. Now he is an employee of a local yak breeding company. Ou Jie Tsering, head of the company, introduced that in order to blaze a new road for industrialized cattle raising, the company explored the combination of traditional grazing methods and scientific breeding, and also promoted 49 cooperatives and herdsmen through the acquisition of milk and beef and the promotion of improved varieties. There are 2,138 households, and in 2020, the per capita income will increase by nearly 3,000 yuan, and 150 people will be employed.

In recent years, Tibet has insisted on vigorously developing the agriculture and animal husbandry industry with plateau characteristics, insisted on stabilizing grain, promoting animal husbandry, and strengthening its characteristics, and formed a “highland barley, yak, Tibetan pig, Tibetan sheep, dairy, vegetable, and forage grass industry as the focus. 7+N” development pattern, a number of leading enterprises and professional cooperatives for farmers and herdsmen stand out, and the comprehensive conversion rate of agricultural and livestock products processing reaches 15%.

Phuntsok, 73, is a villager in Zhaxigang Village, Lulang Town, Nyingchi City, and the owner of an Internet celebrity family hotel. Walking into his family hotel, in the three-story Tibetan courtyard, the sun room, floor-to-ceiling windows and carved Tibetan furniture are all available. “After the new renovation this year, almost every day will be full of tourists.” Phuntsuo introduced that the beautiful scenery of “snow mountains, forests, clouds, colorful clouds, four seasons, ten miles and nine scenery” in Lulang Town has become the “golden rice bowl” for the villagers to get rich. 80% of the villagers in Tashigang Village run family hotels, with an annual per capita income of nearly 30,000 yuan.

Tourism is one of Tibet’s pillar industries. Statistics show that in 2021, Tibet will receive 41.5 million tourists and realize tourism revenue of 44.1 billion yuan. With the implementation of a series of consumption policies and the gradual recovery of the tourism market, in the first half of this year, Tibet received a total of 17.174 million domestic and foreign tourists, and achieved a total tourism income of 17.652 billion yuan.

The main responsible comrade of the Tibet Autonomous Region Party Committee said that Tibet will focus on building an important national strategic resource reserve base, a plateau characteristic agricultural product base, a clean energy base and other goals to ensure that the average annual GDP growth rate reaches more than 8%, and the per capita disposable income growth rates of urban and rural residents are respectively Reach more than 8% and 10%, and strive to achieve high-quality development of the plateau economy at the forefront of the country.

Adhere to the priority of ecology, and strive to build a modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature

The Fuxing EMU travels on both sides of the Brahmaputra River, and there is a continuous green outside the window. The small courtyard of Dawa Ouzhu’s family, a resident of Jinlu Community, Nedong District, Shannan City, is only a few kilometers away from the Brahmaputra River. Standing outside the courtyard, the continuous forest extends to the riverside.

Dawa Ozhu recalled that when he was a child, the banks of the Brahmaputra River were full of bare sand dunes. When a strong wind blew, the sand flowed everywhere, there was sand in the house, sand on clothes, and even in the bowl of eating.

Since the last century, Tibet has carried out afforestation on both sides of the Yarlung Zangbo River. Especially in the past ten years, the number of trees planted along the Yarlung Zangbo River has been increasing, and the survival rate has been increasing. People live up to the green hills, and the green hills will certainly live up to people. Now, between Gonggar County and Sangri County, a shelterbelt with a length of 160 kilometers, a width of 1.8 kilometers and an area of ​​about 450,000 mu has been formed along the Yarlung Zangbo River. With this “green” Promenade”, where the number of dust days per year has dropped from more than 60 days in the 1980s to less than 10 days now.

In the vast Qiangtang grassland, flocks of blue sheep, Tibetan antelope, and Tibetan wild donkeys are running freely. In the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve, field guard Bardo went out early in the morning. “I patrol around the reserve every morning,” Bardo said. “The job of a field ranger is very good. It can help protect the ecological environment of my hometown.”

In recent years, Tibet has carried out pilot reforms of the management system and mechanism in the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve, implemented a four-level management system of “bureaus, sub-bureaus, stations, and points”, implemented grid protection, and established 73 management stations, organized by 780 The professional management and protection team composed of famous farmers and herdsmen has realized the three transformations of the protected area from loose management to strict management, from open management to closed management, and from ordinary farmers and herdsmen to ecological guards. Relying on special funds such as national grassland ecological protection subsidies and forest ecological benefits compensation, since 2016, Tibet has provided a total of 700,000 ecological jobs, not only protecting the ecology, but also increasing the income of people of all ethnic groups by nearly 4 billion yuan.

Today, a natural resource protection system with nature reserves as the main body has gradually formed, and more than 80% of Tibet’s rare and endangered wild animal and plant species and typical ecosystems have been effectively protected. By the end of 2021, Tibet has established 47 nature reserves of various types, accounting for 34.35% of the region’s land area. There are 14.91 million hectares of forests in the region, with a forest coverage rate of 12.31%. More than 9,600 wild plants have been recorded in Tibet, of which 152 are under national key protection. Animal species are also extremely rich, with 162 animal species listed in the appendix of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

The report of the 10th Party Congress of the Tibet Autonomous Region stated that Tibet will focus on creating a national ecological civilization highland, ensuring that the ecological protection red line area accounts for more than 50% of the country’s land area, and the national-level ecological civilization construction demonstration areas and cities account for 100%. Demonstration counties and districts It accounts for more than 20%, and strives to be at the forefront of ecological civilization construction in the country.