Striving for Better Results: Implementing the Spirit of the 4th Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee

Study and Implement the Spirit of the 4th Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee: A Series of Comments to Anchor the Annual Goals and Strive for Better Results

The 4th Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee in Jiangsu Province has sounded the clarion call for progress and development. The session aims to remember the entrusted responsibilities, show gratitude, and forge ahead in order to lead the promotion of Chinese-style modernization and set an example for other regions in China. This session signifies a new chapter in the journey towards a “strong, rich, beautiful and high” modernized Jiangsu. The key focus of this session is to move forward, demonstrate progress, achieve the annual goals, and strive for even better results in the future.

Stabilizing expectations and strengthening confidence is deemed as the top priority in Jiangsu’s development strategy. Efforts will be made to further optimize the business environment and continue implementing various policies to support enterprises. By helping businesses recover and overcome challenges, encouraging them to take risks and invest, and maximizing employment opportunities, the province aims to achieve a strong sense of confidence and promote a virtuous cycle of employment, increased income, increased consumption, and steady economic growth.

In order to sustain growth and development, Jiangsu Province will focus on cultivating and accumulating new sources of economic momentum. The province will emphasize the construction of a modern industrial system, with a special emphasis on bolstering weak industries, upgrading traditional industries, and nurturing emerging industries. The province plans to accelerate the construction and commissioning of ongoing projects, while also developing long-term projects to ensure a robust engine for high-quality development.

Furthermore, unleashing the development potential across sectors is crucial for Jiangsu’s overall progress. The province encourages all localities, sectors, and industries to seize opportunities with a strong sense of opportunity, competition, and aggressiveness. The goal is for each region and sector to showcase their strengths and strive to be at the forefront, thereby creating a powerful synergy for a new era of achievement.

In conclusion, as the saying goes, “A thousand miles begins with a single step.” The people of Jiangsu are reminded of the expectations and entrusted responsibilities from the general secretary. They are urged to be examples to others, set a demonstration for the nation, and lead the way. By adopting a down-to-earth approach and demonstrating integrity and innovation, Jiangsu Province aims to promote the new practice of Chinese-style modernization and make significant contributions to the country’s overall development.

