Striving for Chinese-Style Modernization: Xi Jinping’s Inspiring Visit to Jiangxi

Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection in Jiangxi Emancipate the mind, forge ahead, make use of strengths, make up for weaknesses, consolidate the roots, and invigorate the new. Strive to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangxi. Cai Qi accompanied the inspection.

During his inspection in Jiangxi, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized the importance of closely focusing on the party’s central tasks in the new era and new journey. He stressed the need to completely, accurately, and comprehensively implement the new development concept, as well as firmly grasp Jiangxi’s role in building a new development pattern. Emphasizing the characteristics and advantages of Jiangxi, Xi Jinping highlighted new requirements such as high-quality development, green development, and low-carbon development. He called for the emancipation of the mind, forging ahead, leveraging strengths to offset weaknesses, consolidating roots, and invigorating new ones. The goal is to take the lead in accelerating the high-quality development of old revolutionary areas, promoting the rise of the central region, and writing a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangxi.

From October 10 to 13, Xi Jinping, accompanied by Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee Secretary Yin Hong and Governor Ye Jianchun, conducted in-depth research in Jiujiang, Jingdezhen, Shangrao, and other places. The focus of the research included the Yangtze River coastline, enterprises, historical and cultural districts, and rural areas.

In Jiujiang City, Xi Jinping climbed up to the Pipa Pavilion in the Jiujiang City section of the Yangtze River National Cultural Park to overlook the Yangtze River. Despite the rain, he walked along the river embankment to inspect the coastal scenery and inquire about various aspects of the Yangtze River’s condition. Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of the Yangtze River in the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, highlighting the need for sustainable development and protection of the Yangtze River.

Xi Jinping then visited Sinopec Jiujiang Branch and learned about the company’s efforts in building green smart factories, promoting energy conservation, pollution reduction, and carbon reduction. He applauded the company’s scientific testing and strict emission standards. Xi Jinping emphasized the need to continue efforts in addressing the “chemical encirclement of the river” and promoting ecological and environmental management of the Yangtze River. He called for source control, pollution reduction, carbon reduction, and the promotion of digital and intelligent transformation.

In Jingdezhen City, Xi Jinping visited the Taoyangli Historical and Cultural District, where he learned about the porcelain making process, the inheritance and innovation of ceramic culture, and external exchanges. He interacted with the inheritors of intangible cultural heritage and encouraged them to uphold art first and focus on inheriting innovation. Xi Jinping praised the Taoyangli Historical and Cultural District’s preservation efforts and its positive interaction between the protection of ceramic culture and the development of cultural tourism. He called for further efforts in creative design, R&D innovation, and making the ceramic industry bigger and stronger.

At Changhe Aircraft Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., Xi Jinping inspected the helicopter assembly workshop and flight test station. He learned about the company’s promotion of technological innovation and product iteration and upgrading. Xi Jinping stressed the importance of the aviation equipment industry in the development of China‘s manufacturing industry. He called for efforts in independent research and development of key core technologies, development of new products, and the establishment of an advanced manufacturing system.

In Shangrao City, Xi Jinping visited Shimen Natural Village, Wangcun, Qiukou Town, Wuyuan County. He learned about the wetland park and the protection of the critically endangered bird Blue-crowned Babbler. Xi Jinping also observed the village’s “autumn sun drying” activities and encouraged the locals to protect the natural ecology and promote rural revitalization. He highlighted the importance of grassroots party organizations in rural revitalization and called for their strengthening.

During the inspection, Xi Jinping listened to the work report of the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government. He affirmed the achievements of Jiangxi’s various tasks. Xi Jinping emphasized the need to build a modern industrial system based on reality and off misplaced development. He called for correct positioning, resource integration, and accelerated transformation and upgrading of traditional industries. The development and expansion of strategic emerging industries were also highlighted, along with active deployment of future industries. Xi Jinping stressed the importance of innovation and the development of the digital economy. He also called for ecological priority and green development, as well as the promotion of comprehensive green transformation.

Xi Jinping’s inspection in Jiangxi highlighted the importance of focusing on the central tasks of the party in the new era. With an emphasis on development, innovation, and ecological protection, the goal is to accelerate high-quality development, promote regional rise, and contribute to Chinese-style modernization.

