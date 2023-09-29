Striving for Comprehensive Revitalization: Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Vision for Northeast Liaoning

The Provincial Party Committee’s Theoretical Study Center Group recently held a special study meeting to thoroughly analyze and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches on the revitalization and development of Northeast Liaoning. The meeting, presided over by Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, aimed to write a new chapter in the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning in the process of Chinese-style modernization.

During the meeting, Li Lecheng, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches. General Secretary Xi Jinping has consistently shown deep concern for the revitalization and development of Liaoning. His series of important speeches and instructions have provided clear guidance and requirements for the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning.

In recent years, Liaoning has made significant progress in implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches, fully embracing the new development concept, and actively promoting comprehensive revitalization. The province has experienced economic growth and overall recovery, achieving effective improvement in quality and reasonable quantity. These achievements demonstrate the positive results of following the guidance of the General Secretary and the path of comprehensive revitalization.

The meeting emphasized the need to deepen the understanding of the power of truth, thought, and practice contained in General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches. It also called for resolute implementation of the guidelines set forth by the General Secretary, including safeguarding the country’s “five major security”. This involves maintaining national defense security, food security, ecological security, energy security, and industrial security. By focusing on high-quality development and building a new development pattern, Liaoning can continuously improve its ability to maintain national security.

To achieve these goals, Liaoning must prioritize improving the real economy and accelerating the transformation and optimization of economic structures. This includes extending the industrial chain and creating industrial bases to support high-quality development. By implementing the three-year action plan for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, Liaoning can further enhance its ability to maintain national security.

The meeting concluded by stressing the importance of studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches. Liaoning must continue to work in line with the guidance provided by the General Secretary to achieve comprehensive revitalization and regain its former glory. By doing so, Liaoning will contribute to the overall revitalization and development of Northeast China and the nation as a whole.

