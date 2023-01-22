2022 is the year when the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is held, and it is also the supporting and critical year for Shijiazhuang City’s economic aggregate to exceed one trillion yuan and to achieve overtaking in curves. The whole city, with the spirit of “doing hard work to revitalize the rocks, who can give me nothing”, braved the torrents, waded through dangerous shoals, and broke barriers, cleared up many blocking points and difficulties, and promoted the comprehensive deepening of reforms to achieve new breakthroughs at a new starting point. Starting today, “Shijiazhuang News” launched a series of reports produced by the Reform Office of the Municipal Party Committee and the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee: Work hard to start a new journey and move forward bravely to write a new chapter – a summary of Shijiazhuang’s comprehensive deepening of reforms in 2022, from political construction, The five aspects of economic construction, cultural construction, social construction, and ecological construction fully demonstrate the new breakthroughs made by our city’s deepening reforms. The first episode will be broadcast today, “Political Construction”: The wind is just right to sail.

2022 is the year when the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is held, and it is also the supporting and critical year for Shijiazhuang City’s economic aggregate to exceed one trillion yuan and to achieve overtaking in curves. Facing the complex situation of “triple pressure” superimposed with “exceeding expectations” and facing the arduous and arduous task of reform, development and stability, the whole city adheres to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, earnestly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China , fully implement the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee and the requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, focus on the “seven great leaps” goals proposed by the 11th Party Congress of the city, emancipate the mind, forge ahead, and take the responsibility of “doing hard work to revitalize the stone, who can give up to me” The spirit of breaking through the rapids, wading through dangerous beaches, breaking through barriers, clearing up and straightening out many blocking points and difficulties, and promoting comprehensive deepening of reforms to achieve new breakthroughs at a new starting point. The 61 reform tasks undertaken by the Provincial Party Committee and the 53 reform tasks planned by itself have all been completed, and a number of reform models with Shijiazhuang characteristics are at the forefront of the province and the country. 5 projects, including the renovation of old communities, were rewarded by the General Office of the State Council for supervision and inspection, 6 practices including rural social governance were selected as national typical cases, and 27 experiences including urban renewal and construction were promoted nationwide in the province.

The flag guides the direction, and the mission gathers strength.

On the new journey, the Municipal Party Committee unites and leads the majority of party members, cadres and the masses in the city to fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, vigorously inherit and carry forward the precious ideological wealth, spiritual wealth and practical achievements left by General Secretary Xi Jinping, and deeply study “Let the Masses Live Better” Good Days—Xi Jinping Zhengding Footprint”, deeply grasping the thinking concept of “making good use of the key to reform”, and promoting the importance of General Secretary Xi Jinping to the work of Hebei The spirit of the instructions, the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and the requirements of the Provincial Party Committee have been creatively put into practice in Shijiazhuang, implemented, and seen actual results.

Improve the learning system of the theoretical learning center group. The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee takes the lead in strengthening the theoretical armament. time to implement.

Strengthen the “two maintenance” system guarantee, formulate the “Implementation Opinions on Loyalty and Defending the “Two Establishments” “, and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” throughout every job and every field, and a clear-cut emphasis on politics has become a high degree of consciousness throughout the city.

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Zhang Chaochao, secretary of the municipal party committee, personally served as the head of the municipal party committee’s publicity group, and other city leaders were members of the publicity group, and went deep into the front line to carry out focused and interactive publicity. From college lecture halls to project frontlines, from fields to streets and alleys, from “big horns” to “little horses”, from the theoretical study center groups of party committees (party groups) at all levels to various ideological and political lectures, the party’s innovative theory is down-to-earth , Walking into the homes of ordinary people with enthusiasm.

Innovate cadres’ discovery, identification and training mechanism, carry out special surveys on cadres throughout the city, “accurate portraits” of cadres from multiple perspectives, and move the “examination room” for promoting and reusing cadres to the front line of emergency, difficulty and danger, creating a “do not do or do not do” The strong atmosphere of “doing the same, doing the same, doing the same, doing it differently, doing it with your heart and not doing it with your heart” has become a common practice in the city.

Promote as a whole, don’t dare to be corrupt, can’t be corrupt, don’t want to be corrupt, and promulgated the “Records and Accountability Management Measures for the “Intercession and Greeting” Behavior of State-owned Enterprises in Shijiazhuang Municipality” to resolutely put an end to project subcontracting, illegal subcontracting, and various benefit transfers Behavior, the institutional “cage” is getting tighter and tighter.

Keep in mind the entrustment, and do it faithfully.

Shijiazhuang is walking on the road of rushing for the exam in the new era with high spirits and confidence.